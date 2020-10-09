On Friday, South Greene will make the short trip to North Greene looking to stay unbeaten and also win the County Cup outright.
The Rebels have already beaten West Greene and Chuckey-Doak this season, and a win over the Huskies would complete the sweep of their county foes.
“Winning the County Cup is big for our guys,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We make our goals at the beginning of the year, and this is the first big one. Then we want to get to the conference stuff. Winning this is big for our community. You want to have the bragging rights over the other county schools.”
South Greene is coming off a 49-0 win over Cosby a week ago to improve to 7-0 on the year. The Rebels have scored over 40 points in each of their last three games, and Jones feels like his team is spreading the ball around really well right now.
Quarterback Luke Myers is averaging over 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing per game to lead the offense, but backs Mark Crum and Corey Houser are nice complements while Preston Bailey has proven to be a dangerous receiving threat.
“I think the big thing over the last few weeks has been taking care of some mental mistakes,” Jones said. “We feel like we can be balanced with the run and the pass, and that keeps defenses off balance. In the past we have been a run-first team, but we are throwing it really well right now.
“Luke has been really impressive, obviously. Everybody sees what he does, but Mark Crum and Corey Houser, and our receivers have played at a really high level as well.”
Winning the County Cup is one of the Rebels goals for this season, but they also want to win the Region 1-2A championship and North Greene is their last non-conference game before a tough closing stretch with Hampton and Happy Valley.
South Greene is ranked No. 6 in the Class 2A AP Poll while Hampton checks in at No. 7.
“This summer we talked about being satisfied if we got to play 10 games,” Jones said. “Now I think we have bigger goals in front of us. We have to stay healthy, that is number one. But this week is our last chance to do any sort of tuneup before we get into a very important stretch.”
North Greene is still looking for its first win on the field this season after losing to West Greene 42-14 a week ago, and coach Andrew Murray believes his squad is excited about the possibility of upsetting the Rebels in front of their home crowd.
“There is no need for a pep talk this week,” Murray said. “There is a little more fire added to this one going against a Top-10 ranked team. These are the kind of games you look forward to. These games are why you play.”
The Huskies are starting to show signs of figuring things out on offense, and Murray likes the balance they showed last week. In the loss to West Greene, the Huskies ran it 26 times and threw it 26 times. Tyler Sanches led the way with 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Receiver Chance Campbell has proven to be dangerous in the passing game, and sophomore quarterback Tanner Sexton is getting more comfortable under center since taking the reins three weeks ago.
“I really liked the balance that we showed last week with the run and the pass,” Murray said. “Tyler Sanches led us, but we had other guys step up. Micah Jones and Tanner Sexton both helped us in the running game. We have been able to do some good things in the passing game. We have come a long way since that first game with Cosby.”
South Greene leads the all-time series 37-4 and has won five straight against the Huskies.
KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC AT WEST GREENE
West Greene will face a tough task on Friday as Knoxville Catholic travels to the Range.
Catholic comes into the game with a 2-3 record, but has played a tough schedule that includes Trinity Christian out of Dallas, Texas, and traditional powerhouse programs Brentwood Academy and McCallie.
The Irish are coming off a 27-21 loss to undefeated Brentwood Academy a week ago.
They will be led by quarterback Kaden Martin, the son of former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin. The younger Martin is a two-sport athletes with power five offers in both baseball and football, including the Vols.
Martin has some talented skill players to get the ball to as well. Keondre Jarmon ran for two touchdowns last week in Brentwood. He has offers from Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.
The Irish will also look to Tommy Winton in both the run and pass game. Winton is one of the best athletes in East Tennessee and holds offers from Tennessee, Duke and Kentucky among others.
West Greene is riding a two-game winning streak. Last week the Buffaloes beat North Greene 42-14 and quarterback Allen Vaughn led the way with 226 yards passing and 43 rushing yards with six total touchdowns.
Vaughn’s favorite target against North Greene was Dacota Wood who had 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The week before against Cosby, Wood ran for 173 yards.
Last year, the Irish won the meeting 49-7.