JONESBOROUGH — When South Greene coach Terry Hoese emerged from the locker room at David Crockett High School on Tuesday night, it was tough to tell if his team had just beaten county rival North Greene 54-52 in the Hardee's Classic or if he'd just lost his dog.
"We didn't win. North Greene lost," said Hoese, whose Rebels improve to 1-2. "We're nowhere near where we were this summer. We're not playing together. We haven't gelled. I'm hoping and praying that happens at some point over the next couple weeks. But right now, we're not a very good basketball team. I'll take full credit for that.
"I've got to figure out a way to make them go. Right now, I haven't figured that out. But we'll work at it."
South Greene led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, by 10 points at the end of the third quarter and by nine with less than two minutes to play before having to hold on at the end for the two-point win.
That likely fueled Hoese's angst. And while the Rebels outrebounded North Greene 31-24 and often scored at will in the paint, they made just two baskets outside 5 feet, which left the longtime coach even more perplexed.
"We should be bigger than everybody we play for the most part across the board. I've got four guys who go 6-4, 6-5," Hoese said. "But we've got a lot of work to do. We're not shooting the ball well. North Greene went to a zone and I've got kids who can fill it up from the outside – honestly, felt like this was going to be one of the best shooting teams I've had – and we went 0-for-8 from the 3-point line.
"There's definitely a lot of room for improvement."
Another source of frustration for Hoese might have been South Greene's inability to keep North Greene's Jason Britton in check in the second half.
While the Rebels held Britton to just two points in the first quarter and 10 in the first half, Britton went off for 26 points in the second half for a total of 36 and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds.
"Very proud of use defensively in the first half," Hoese said. "In the second half, we kind of let (Britton) get loose. And I told them, 'A kid like that goes and makes a couple, he can go off.' And that's what happened."
South Greene never trailed, but North Greene got a free throw from Sam English, two free throws from Britton and a turnaround jumper in the lane from Luca May to pull within 40-39 with 4:14 to play in the fourth quarter.
T.J. Buckner, who led South Greene with 18 points, then scored seven points in a 10-2 run that pushed the Rebels ahead 50-41 with 1:42 to play.
North Greene's Brady Franklin buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key for his only points of the night, sparking an 8-0 run. Britton turned back-to-back South Greene turnovers into a layup and a 3-pointer from the left corner that capped the spurt and pulled the Huskies within a point again, 50-49, with 58 seconds to play.
South Greene's Zane Winter sank a baseline jumper from the right side for his only points of the night and Buckner hit two free throws in a 4-1 spurt that gave the Rebels a 54-50 lead with 36 seconds left.
After a jumper in the lane by Britton pulled North Greene within 54-52 with 19 seconds left, South Greene had a chance to ice the game at the free-throw line with 12 seconds to play, but missed both tosses.
North Greene grabbed the rebound, got the ball to the other end and called time out to set up a play with 4.6 seconds left.
The Huskies got the ball to Britton, who misfired on a 3 from the left corner. Franklin got the rebound in the lane and got off a jumper that lipped out, leaving South Greene with the 54-52 win.
Hayden Birdwell added 15 points for South Greene. The Rebels also got eight from Conner Marshall, five from Cooper Kelley, four from Jase Roderick and two from Woody Hixson.
May finished with seven points for North Greene, English finished with four and Bennett McLain chipped in two.
South Greene will play David Crockett in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. North Greene will play Unaka in a losers bracket game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
PROVIDENCE 62
CHUCKEY-DOAK 60, OT
Providence Academy jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter but had to hold on in overtime to top Chuckey-Doak.
A free throw from Chuckey-Doak's Cadin Tullock with 14 seconds left in regulation tied the game 57-57 and forced overtime.
Free throws from Ashby Chadwick and Nathan Blye gave Providence a 61-57 lead with 59 seconds to play in overtime.
A three-point play from Isaiah Treadway pulled Chuckey-Doak within 61-60 with 37 seconds left before a free throw from Isaiah Peters-Daniels gave Providence a 62-60 lead with six seconds left.
Chuckey-Doak had a chance to tie it, but a layup from Treadway rolled off the front of the rim and Christian Derry's putback rolled off the back of the rim.
Chuckey-Doak rallied from the 9-0 deficit in the first quarter to tie it 10-10 at the end of the period.
Neither team led by more than four points after that. Providence led 28-27 at halftime and the game was tied 46-46 at the end of three before the 57-57 tie at the end of regulation.
Both teams struggled at the free-throw line with Chuckey-Doak hitting 11 of 20 and Providence hitting 15 of 28.
Tullock led Chuckey-Doak with 19 points. Derry had 13, Dillon Shelton had 12, Treadway had 10 and Ethan Grindstaff had six.
Providence got 16 from Peters-Daniels and 11 from Cross Chadwick.
Chuckey-Doak will play Happy Valley in a losers bracket game at 3 p.m. Friday. Providence will play Unicoi County in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.