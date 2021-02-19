Just about everything went right for South Greene in the first half on Friday as the Rebels shared the ball on offense and seemed impenetrable on defense.
The second half was a different story, but the No. 3 Rebels were able to hold on for a 60-39 win over No. 6 West Greene in the quarterfinals of the District 2-2A tournament.
“We came out and played the first half like we can. We shared the ball and got good shots. In the second half, we went in the tank,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “West Greene is not a bad basketball team. We got hot to start and we knocked them down a little bit. But they fought hard in the second half, and that is not easy to do when you get down big.”
The Rebels move on to the semifinals where they will play No. 2 Grainger on the road at 8 p.m. Saturday. South Greene has secured a spot in the Region 1-2A tournament with Friday’s win, but Hoese knows his squad will have to fix its second-half miscues to beat the Grizzlies.
“If you don’t play as a team right now, you don’t win any more games,” Hoese said. “In the first half, we were making the extra pass and knocking down everything. In the second half, I felt like we did a lot of one-on-one stuff instead of playing together.
“That has to be fixed. Grainger is good, and it will be tough to go in there and win tomorrow night.”
The night started with the Rebels taking an 8-0 lead by the midway point of the first quarter. Isaac Hoese and Preston Bailey each hit from behind the arc, but it was South Greene that set the tone with its zone defense that the Buffs could not penetrate.
Braylan Rader broke the shutout with a jumper from the lane with 3:38 left in the quarter, but the Rebels found Hoese running the floor and he knocked down a transition triple nine seconds later.
The shot started an 11-0 run that saw Preston Bailey, Ty Bailey, Jay Higgins and Luke Myers all score around the basket for a 19-2 advantage.
South Greene focused on moving the ball in the first half and found good shots for each other. That led to balanced scoring with Ty Bailey putting in 14 points, Myers 13, Hoese 12, Preston Bailey 10 and Higgins eight.
Drake McIntyre was able to cut South Greene’s lead to 21-7 when he sank a buzzer beater to close the quarter.
The Buffaloes had no answer for Luke Myers in the early portion of the second quarter as he dropped in six points in the paint in the first four minutes to stretch the Rebels lead to 30-7.
South Greene finished the quarter by scoring the final 10 points with Ty Bailey accounting for seven. He started his run by slashing to the basket. He followed with a transition trey, and he closed the quarter with a toe-on-the-line two from deep in the corner for a 44-12 advantage at the break.
Higgins scored the first points of the second half to give South Greene its biggest lead 46-12, but then West Greene got warmed up from beyond the arc. McIntyre, Rader and Allen Vaughn all hit from deep in the quarter as the Buffaloes narrowed the gap to 51-25.
Much of the fourth quarter was spent at the free-throw line, and much of that time was spent in futility. South Greene went 1-for-7 at the line in the quarter while West Greene went 5-for-10.
Midway through the quarter, a putback by Leyton Frye closed the gap to 54-31, but four points from Hoese stretched the Rebels’ advantage back to 60-31.
West Greene scored the final nine points of the night with Kaedan Williams scoring five.
McIntyre led West Greene with 10 points.
The loss ends West Greene’s season.
The South Greene girls were supposed to have a home game with Claiborne on Friday, but late Friday afternoon Claiborne found out it could not play due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Lady Rebels advance to play at Greeneville at 6 p.m. Saturday.
West Greene 7 5 13 14 — 39
South Greene 21 23 7 9 — 60
West Greene: McIntyre 10, Vaughn 7, Frye 6, Rader 5, Williams 5, Cobble 3, Pruitt 2.
South Greene: T. Bailey 14, Myers 13, Hoese 12, P. Bailey 10, Higgins 8, Hartman 3.