The South Greene boys started hot on Friday night and used the big lead they built early to capture a win over Chuckey-Doak.
Just over five minutes into the game, the South Greene built a 15-point lead and used that to stay unbeaten in the year 2021 with a 71-43 win, the Rebels’ fifth in a row.
“I feel like we played pretty good, especially early tonight,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “I was down a couple kids tonight, and we left some points out there, but overall I feel pretty good about this win.”
South Greene’s offense was clicking early as the Rebels kept moving the ball and finding a good shot on the way to a 19-4 lead with 2:58 left in the opening period.
Chandler Fillers started a 12-0 run for South Greene with a pair of mid-range jumpers. Jay Higgins followed with a finger roll, Luke Myers put back an offensive rebound, Isaac Hoese took a steal the distance and Fillers capped the run that took just 2:19 off the clock with a baseline layup for the 19-4 lead.
“The kids were moving and we got a lot of easy buckets because the kids were cutting,” Hoese said. “We had 17 assists tonight and a lot of those came early. We don’t have any big kids and we have to move to score the ball. The kids did a good job of that tonight.”
Chuckey-Doak scored nine of the next 11 points with Kameron Yost, Eli Beddingfield and Tyler Ramsey all scoring in the paint to close the gap to 21-13.
A fast-break layup by Myers gave the Rebels a 23-13 lead after one quarter.
Myers had a big night for South Greene despite a size mismatch in the post. He led all scorers with 25 points, all coming in the first three quarters.
“Luke is quick and jumps well, then he’s strong, too. When he gets the ball around the bucket, he’s hard to defend,” Hoese said. “He goes hard all the time. If he misses a bucket, he’s going to get it back if he can.
“Then I’ve been moving him and Chandler (Fillers) in and out of the starting lineup. It’s working for us, and he’s handled that well. I’m really proud of him for that.”
The teams traded points early in the second quarter, but an 8-0 run in which Higgins put in five points gave the Rebels a 38-18 lead.
The Rebels’ lead went to 20 points again, 44-24, when Myers laid one off the glass with 53 seconds left.
After two free throws by Ethan Grindstaff and one charity toss from Roberto Vazquez, Chuckey-Doak cut the lead to 44-27 at halftime.
The second half started with six points from Myers and a triple from Hoese to stretch South Greene’s lead to 53-28.
Beddingfield broke the streak by putting back an offensive rebound, but then South Greene scored the final six points of the quarter with four coming from Myers for a 59-30 advantage.
Chuckey-Doak began the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run with Ramsey sinking a transition triple and finishing a fast-break layup to close the gap to 59-37.
The teams traded points the rest of the night with Aydan Hawk scoring four points for South Greene in the closing stretch.
Higgins was also in double figures for the Rebels with 14 points while Ramsey led Chuckey-Doak with 15 points.
South Greene 23 21 15 12 — 71
Chuckey-Doak 13 14 3 13 — 43
South Greene: Myers 25, Higgins 14, Hawk 8, Fillers 8, Hoese 8, Birdwell 4, Winter 2, Bailey 2.
Chuckey-Doak:Ramsey 15, Yost 7, Beddingfield 5, Tullock 4, Vasquez 3, Murvin 3, Cox 2, Grindstaff 2, Derry 2.
GIRLS South Greene 81 Chuckey-Doak 34
Using aggressive defense, South Greene built a big lead early before cruising.
“We’ve been pretty battled tested over the last week and it was good to see that kind of offensive explosion tonight,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Our defense fueled our offense tonight, when a lot of nights we have to rely on our offense to make us go play defense. We were cutting into passing lanes and being aggressive tonight.”
A six-point outburst from Addison Williams in a 16-second span put the Lady Rebels in front 11-5 with 5:30 left in the first quarter. Kiley Collins and Haley Kells each had steals on South Greene’s end of the floor to create the scoring opportunities for Williams.
Earendia Davis sank a pair of free throws on Chuckey-Doak’s next possession, but then South Greene rattled off 17 straight points to take a 28-7 lead with 1:34 to play in the first quarter. Collins hit from behind the arc twice in the stretch that saw five players score a basket.
South Greene scored the final seven points of the period with Kells connecting on a wide-open triple while Haley Susong and Braylee Woods turned a pair of steals into four points for a 35-9 advantage.
“We’re finding effort on both sides of the ball right now,” Gregg said. “Sometimes some of the girls need to see that first shot go down before they really get to playing. Tonight a lot of shots went in early. It was good to see a combination of inside and outside scoring, too.”
Davis scored the first points of the second quarter for Chuckey-Doak, but then Collins scored the next seven. She started by crossing over Taliah Johnson on her way to laying one in. She then drained a triple from the wing before Williams found her for a back-door layup.
Collins connected on a triple to move South Greene’s lead to 45-13.
Collins led South Greene with 19 points while also snatching five steals. Williams had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Kells added 13.
South Greene kept pushing the tempo and Jayden Merriweather and Kells followed with four points each to push the Lady Rebels’ lead to 55-16.
The first half ended with South Greene leading 57-18.
After four points from Amelia Mullins, South Greene stretched its lead to 63-20 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Kells added four more points in the period. The Lady Rebels held Chuckey-Doak to five points in the quarter as their lead stretched to 69-23.
Three-pointers by Mullins and Susong and a pair of free throws by Ava Clark gave South Greene its biggest lead, 79-27, in the fourth quarter.
Chuckey-Doak scored the final seven points of the contest over the final 1:38 with Anna Lee Seaton putting in four.
Davis led Chuckey-Doak with 14 points.
South Greene 35 22 12 12 — 81
Chuckey-Doak 9 9 5 11 — 34
South Greene: Collins 19, Williams 16, Kells 13, Woods 9, Susong 7, Mullins 7, Merriweather 6, Clark 4.
Chuckey-Doak: Davis 14, Johnson 5, Seaton 4, Hensley 4, B. Roberts 3, H. Roberts 2, Taylor 2.