SEYMOUR — Isaiah Ealey made sure South Greene went to the playoffs on a positive note.
After catching the go-ahead touchdown pass, Ealey helped the Rebels ice the game with his late interception. With his help, South Greene won its third straight game with Friday’s 19-7 triumph at Seymour.
Ealey caught six passes for 60 yards to lead the Rebels (5-5), who scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Jacob Susong threw his second touchdown pass of the game with 11:15 remaining, 29 yards to Ealey for a 13-7 lead.
South Greene then dialed up trickery to pad its lead, running a double reverse which allowed Nash Rader to find Trey Gentry for a 37-yard touchdown. The score, which came after Dion Blair recovered a fumbled kickoff, gave South Greene a two-score lead with 8:39 to play.
“We’d put that in for the playoffs, but we ended up using it tonight,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “Probably the best game we’ve played all year.”
Not to mention, South Greene was missing multiple starters due to injury and illness Friday night.
Susong went 13-of-18 for 86 yards with no interceptions, his first score going three yards to Cody Rambo for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
Conner Race led the Rebels’ ground game with 53 yards on 12 carries, while Rader ran for 39 on 10 tries.
Jones gave special praise to his offensive line of Brendan Lisenby, Seth Franklin, Zander Thompson, Jacob Warren and Heath Norton for allowing the Rebels to control the game. South Greene converted two of its three fourth down attempts.
Josh Nevins pulled the Eagles (3-6) even with 37 seconds until halftime, firing a 16-yard touchdown to Connor Hilton.
But South Greene limited Seymour to just 152 total yards while gaining 242 itself and forcing three Eagle turnovers.
Nevins went 6-of-16 for 62 yards, and Dillon King ran for 34.
UP NEXT
South Greene takes Week 11 off before returning to Rebel Hill for the first round of the 2A playoffs on Nov. 4.