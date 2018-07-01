After a week’s worth of struggles the Greeneville Reds finally got things figured out on Sunday evening to end their five-game home stand on a high note.
Having lost five straight games, with the last two coming in especially frustrating fashions, Greeneville needed something to go right on Sunday against the Johnson City Cardinals.
What the Reds got was a strong performance in every phase of the game as they captured a 9-5 victory.
“You always want to win, and you hate losing no matter what level you are playing. But at this level it is more about developing players than wins or losses, but today we played winning baseball and I’m proud of that,” Greeneville manager Gookie Dawkins said. “After last night I had a meeting with the team and I needed to get some points across. At the end of the day it was tough love. These guys responded well to that, and I think they are capable of playing like this everyday.”
The Reds started quickly and put up the eventual winning margin in the first inning on Sunday. The first three batters they sent to the plate, Brian Rey, Zeke White and Jonathan Willems, loaded the bases on consecutive singles before Hunter Oliver scored the first run on a sacrifice fly.
Cash Case then put a hard hit ground ball through the right side of the infield. White easily scored on the play, but when second baseman Donivan Williams ever so slightly deflected the ball with his leather it rolled by centerfielder Brandon Riley to allow Willems to cross.
Case then distracted third baseman Michael Perri just enough on a ground ball from Juan Martinez that the Cardinal knocked what should have been a routine ground ball into left field. Case continued on around third base to score as Greeneville moved in front 4-0.
“Its always huge to be able to start on top,” Dawkins said. “Scoring four runs in the bottom of the first was great to see. When you score early the guys have a tendency to relax and don’t feel like they have to do something to win the game.”
Johnson City found its first run in the second inning when Dariel Gomez smashed a solo home run well over the 400-foot marker in straight-away centerfield.
The blast from Gomez was the only blemish on the record of Reds’ starter Jacob Heatherly. Heatherly, a 2017 third-round pick from Culman High School in Alabama, went four strong innings on Sunday with four strikeouts, three walks and three hits allowed while giving up just one run.
“Heatherly battled tonight. He got his pitch count up early, but he battled back. He made good pitches when he had to to get out of jams. He had a strong day for us,” Dawkins said.
Greeneville added to its lead in the fourth inning when Reniel Ozuna led off with a single to left field. He stole second then scored when Rylan Thomas belted a double into the left-center gap.
The Cardinals started the fifth inning with back-to-back doubles from Perri and Luis Flores before a sacrifice fly from Carlos Soto cut Greeneville’s lead to 5-2.
Johnson City made it a two-run game in the seventh inning when Flores sent a toss from Max Wotell out of the park.
Greeneville again stretched its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning started by Thomas who pounded a two-run home run over the wall in left field.
The swat was the first professional home run for Thomas and it came three innings after he earned his first professional hit.
The first baseman drafted out of The University of Central Florida in June had been hitless through three games this season, but was able to break through big time on Sunday.
“That was huge to get that from him,” Dawkins said. “He’s a hitter. I sat down with him today and told him to quit focusing on getting that first hit. I told him to just go out and have fun. He had a better approach at the plate today, and the results were there tonight.”
Rey was hit by a pitch in the same frame and eventually scored on a wild pitch to put Greeneville on top 8-3.
Johnson City again closed the gap in the eighth inning with a pair of runs. Kevin Woodall and Gomez came up with a pair of singles to start the frame. Woodall went on to score from second on an infield error and Gomez was pushed across on a sacrifice fly.
Greeneville’s final run came in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double from Miguel Hernandez.
On the night Hernandez went 2-for-4 for the Reds with the RBI double. Thomas was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs. White also collected two hits.
Johnnie Schneider was credited with the win on Sunday. In two relief innings he gave up three hits with one run allowed.
Oneiver Diaz took the loss for Johnson City. In six innings he struck out seven, walked none and gave up six hits.
Greeneville will travel to Johnson City for two games before returning home for a July 4th game against the Danville Braves.
Miscues Cost Reds As Bluefield Completes Sweep
The Greeneville Reds had a chance to snap their four-game losing skid on Saturday night, but things quickly unraveled in the ninth inning.
Greeneville went into the final frame tied with Bluefield, but a questionable call quickly followed by an error led to the Blue Jays leaving town with a 7-3 win and a series sweep.
“That was ugly. We’re just not playing winning baseball right now,” Dawkins said. “We’re forgetting where to throw the ball, we’re forgetting our assignments. I don’t care what level you are playing, if you don’t do the little things it will come back and bite you every time.”
The ninth inning on Saturday started with the teams tied at 3-3, and Bluefield quickly put the go-ahead run on first base through a controversial call. Looking at a 2-2 count Andres Guerra watched a pitch come in low. The delivery was initially called a ball by plate umpire Zach Robbins. Guerra argued that the ball struck his foot and Robbins asked for help from field official Adam Clark. Clark, watching the play from behind first base, sided with Guerra and advanced the batter 90 feet.
Dawkins did his best to argue the call, but to no avail.
On the game’s next pitch Dominic Abbadessa put down a sacrifice bunt to move up pinch runner Luis Delossantos. Abbadessa made it to first safely as well when pitcher Jerry D’Andrea threw the ball wide of first base.
The rattled relief pitcher then walked Cal Stevenson on four pitches to load the bases. With the infield playing up in hopes of getting the runner at the plate Otto Lopez pushed a ground ball into the grass that scored two runs.
Two more runs followed when D.J. Neal put a double into right field.
“Things happen in a game that go against you. You have to have a short term memory and bounce back to compete for the next batter,” Dawkins said. “You can’t let bad calls get you down. That is where mental toughness comes in, you have to overcome those sorts of of things. Tonight was more about mental errors. Not only should I not accept those, but those guys shouldn’t. Physical mistakes happen, but mental stuff is the stuff you have to get right.”
On the night Greeneville made five errors compared to zero from Bluefield, and four of the Jays’ runs on Saturday crossed unearned.
Greeneville was able to load the bases in its half of the ninth inning, but it was not able to put a dent into its deficit.
The night’s first run came across unearned in the second inning. Jose Theran bounced a ground ball down the third-base line to leadoff the frame. He then scored from third with two outs when Lopez pounded a ball to the left side of the infield that Jonathan Willems booted.
The Reds answered in the bottom of the same inning, started by Cash Case who slipped a line drive into right field. He scored from first base when Juan Martinez burned the Blue Jays with a blast to straightaway centerfield for a stand-up double.
The Blue Jays went back on top in the top of third inning when Theran came up with an RBI single to right field that made the score 2-1.
Greeneville again tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run from Ernesto Liberatore. Greeneville put two more runners in scoring position in the frame, but could not get them across the plate.
Greeneville left a total of 10 runners on base on Saturday and went 1-for-7 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
One player that had no trouble getting on base for the Reds was Brian Rey. The 13th round draft pick out Miami Dade Community College went 4-for-5 with a double while batting from the leadoff spot in the losing effort.
“He is staying within himself. He’s not trying to be someone else, which is hard at this level,” Dawkins said. “A lot of young hitters want to do more than they are capable of, but he knows what type of hitter he is. He is a guy that comes ready to play everyday, whether he is in the starting lineup or not.”
Bluefield went on top 3-2 in the sixth inning, again helped by the Reds’ fielding. Theran started things by roping a double into left field. He made his way to third base on the play when Greeneville mishandled the relay into the infield.
Theran scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Guerra before Abbadessa struck out to end the inning.
Liberatore started the seventh with a single for the Reds. Rey put him on third by smacking a double off of the left-field wall before Willems tied the game for the third time with a sacrifice fly.
Lyon Richardson started the game on the mound for the Reds. The 18-year-old, second-round draft pick was pulled after one inning, but managed to get out of base-loaded jam with two strike outs in the frame.
Francis Jones threw four innings, giving up four hits, walking one and striking out three.
Kingsport native Aaron Quillen had his best outing since August of 2016. He threw three innings with two hits allowed, no walks and five strike outs.
Sean Rackoski was credited with the win on Saturday. In two innings he struck out four, walked two and allowed one hit.