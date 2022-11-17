Historic as their 2022 football seasons were, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene were destined to be well represented on the All-Region team.
Region 1-3A announced its award winners earlier this week. Not surprisingly, both the Coach of the Year and Player of the Year came from Chuckey-Doak.
Dallas Kuykendall guided the Black Knights to their best season ever in his first year at the helm, posting a 10-2 mark and reaching the second round of the playoffs for only the third time.
Tullock became Chuckey-Doak’s all-time leading passer for a season and a career his senior year. He threw for 2,450 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions, breaking the season yards mark held by Billy Goodman and the career mark held by Matthew Palazzo.
Foreign exchange student Kalle Nagel earned Newcomer of the Year. Both of his field goals led to wins during one of the best seasons in West Greene history, a 16-14 triumph over South Greene before a 24-23 thriller over Unicoi County. With his two field goals and 29 extra point kicks, he accounted for 35 points.
Players from both Chuckey-Doak and West Greene shared the Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards.
West Greene’s Ethan Turner, who shared Defensive Player of the Year honors last year as well, split it with Chuckey-Doak’s Rio Little.
Chuckey-Doak’s Nathan Norton and West Greene’s Roger Marshall shared Defensive Lineman of the Year accolades.
Josh Guy, Leiland Hensley, Austin Morris, Brasen Murvin, Brock Rush and Isaiah Treadway joined Tullock, Little and Norton on the All-Region First Team for Chuckey-doak. Will Garber, James Sasala, Dillon Shelton, Bryson Thompson and Rance Tipton all made the All-Region Second Team.
For West Greene, Baxley Britton, Austin Franklin, Maddox Garber, Hunter Gregg, Jaden Gregg, Alex Jimenez, Wyatt Moody and Justin Sentelle also made the First Team. Zach Carroll, Dawson Daniels, Zachery Diltz, Braden McCamey and Mason McCamey earned Second Team honors.
Little and West Greene’s Austin Wampler also made Academic All-Region.
REGION 1-2A
Two South Greene players earned Region 1-2A superlative awards.
Both of them came on the defensive side of the ball, in seniors Derek Miller and Phillip Blair. Miller shared Region 1-2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Blair was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The two helped South Greene recover from a 2-5 start to finish 6-6, reaching the second round of the Class 2A playoffs for the fifth consecutive season despite heavy losses to graduation.
Miller was the Rebels’ leading tackler with 73, along with a sack, three stops for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
Blair made six of his 50 tackles in the backfield while forcing and recovering two fumbles, returning one of them for a touchdown at Happy Valley.
Dion Blair, Hunter Burkey, Isaiah Ealey, Keshawn Engram, Cody Rambo, Conner Race and Zander Thompson made the All-Region First Team. Seth Franklin, Brendan Lisenby, Nash Rader, Jacob Susong, Levi Treadway and Jacob Warren garnered Second Team honors.