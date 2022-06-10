ELIZABETHTON — Harrison Rodgers went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and scored two runs to lead the Elizabethton River Riders to an 11-4 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Thursday.
The loss drops Greeneville into a tie for third place in the Western Division standings with Bristol at 3-5, five games back of front-running Kingsport (8-0).
Greeneville will host Johnson City at 7 p.m. Friday with fireworks following the game.
Elizabethton grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI triple from Cayden Phillips and RBI singles from Issac Williams and Peyton Basler.
The River Riders erupted for five runs in the third for an 8-0 lead. Rodgers belted a two-run homer over the right-center field fence, Brendan Jones doubled in two runs and singled home another.
Elizabethton starter BJ Bailey (1-0) pitched five innings for the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out five.
Gilbert Saunders followed Bailey with two hitless, scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out one.
Greeneville starter Brian Yetter (0-2) took the loss. In two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, walked one and struck out three.
Greeneville mustered five hits. Cian Sahler had a double and Saborn Campbell drove in three runs.