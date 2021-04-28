Matt Ripley played football at Chuckey-Doak. He has coached at Chuckey-Doak the past 15 years. And on Tuesday, he was introduced as the program’s next head football coach after Ben Murphy announced his retirement.
“Chuckey-Doak is a place that means a lot to me,” Ripley said. “It means a lot to be able to coach my school. I played for coach Murphy and coach (George) Frye. I think about those guys, and coach (Ray “Teedee”) Maupin, and what they meant to this program. It’s an honor to follow them.”
Murphy retires after being the coach at Chuckey-Doak for 18 of the past 19 years, taking the 2012 season off, and is the winningest coach in program history. He led the team to eight playoff appearances and also won seven Greene County championships. In total, Murphy coached at Chuckey-Doak for 30 years, starting as an assistant for George Frye.
“We really want to appreciate the work that George Frye and Ben Murphy have done for this program,” Chuckey-Doak athletic director Kyle Donahue said. “Of the 46 years of Chuckey-Doak football, they were the head coach 34 of them.
"It’s going to be different not having Coach Murphy here every day. He has been around for so long and has been a pillar of this program, but he will still be around for us. It may be weird at first having a different voice on the sideline, and it will take some getting used, but I think it will be good for the program.”
Murphy leaves big shoes to fill. But after playing for and coaching under Murphy, Ripley feels he has learned a lot and is ready to take over the program.
“Coach Murphy built a foundation that will be a big part of the program going forward,” Ripley said. “I’ve been with coach Murphy for nearly 20 years and to carry on what he started is really special to me. I know building on that is a big undertaking, but I’m ready to take it on.”
Ripley becomes the ninth coach in program history and fourth since 1986, which includes a one-year stint by Aaron Christian. While the program is not used to turnover, Ripley’s experience as an assistant coach and teacher at Chuckey-Doak Middle School should help make that transition easier.
“It was important for us to hire someone who was connected to the program,” Donahue said. “We didn’t want a complete overhaul, and Matt’s familiarity with the kids is definitely a bonus. Additionally, Matt is a really strong offensive mind, and his leadership qualities really stand out.”
Now it is time for spring practice and the Black Knights will have to hit the ground running under Ripley. His first focus will not be Xs and Os as he feels those will largely stay the same. Instead, he wants to build a culture the team and the school can be proud of.
“The main thing right now is culture,” Ripley said. “We’re going to start having conversations with these kids about how we want them to carry themselves. We want them to know how we expect them to act and how we expect them to talk. All the football stuff I think will largely stay the same. But there is a certain way we want Chuckey-Doak football players to carry themselves. We want them to take pride in the CD on their chest, and be proud of the name on the back of the jersey. I think our first step is that we establish a culture.”
Chuckey-Doak will have a Meet The Coach Night on Thursday in the high school auditorium from 5-5:30 p.m. Players, parents and members of the community are welcome to attend.