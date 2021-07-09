Seven unanswered runs by Elizabethton spoiled Greeneville’s return to play on Thursday night as the Flyboys dropped a 9-2 decision against the River Riders at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville (16-11-1) rallied twice early in the contest to knot the score against Elizabethton, but the River Riders used a three-run sixth inning to gain momentum. Greeneville pitchers tallied 16 strikeouts on the night despite surrendering a home run and allowing 10 hits.
The River Riders opened the scoring against Greeneville starter Bryce Mayer in the top of the first inning and would take a 1-0 lead following a sacrifice fly to left field. Mayer responded for the Flyboys by fanning four-straight Elizabethton batters.
Tayler Aguilar worked a walk to open the bottom of the second inning for Greeneville and would later score off a double from Daylen Reyes to knot the score 1-1. Both sides worked a scoreless third inning as Mayer worked around a leadoff single to retire the side to send the game to the fourth inning.
A leadoff double for Elizabethton opened the fourth inning as the River Riders gained a 2-1 advantage following an infield single. Greeneville looked like it would rally in the bottom of the fourth following a single and walk with no outs, but a double play gave the River Riders a pair of outs. Eddie Micheletti delivered for Greeneville with a run-scoring hit into left field that allowed Aguilar to score and make it 2-2.
Two extra-base hits in the top of the sixth inning fueled a three-run rally for Elizabethton as the River Riders gained a 5-2 lead. Elizabethton extended its lead to 8-2 following a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning against the Greeneville bullpen. The River Riders closed the scoring by adding a run in the top of the eighth inning to make it 9-2.
The Flyboys had their chances offensively on the night as the leadoff batter would reach base on six occasions while Greeneville stranded eight runners on base along with a handful in scoring position. Mayer was handed with the no-decision after allowing two runs while scattering five hits and fanning six batters. Cameron Wagoner took the loss after allowing three runs out of the bullpen in the sixth inning.