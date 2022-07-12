The Elizabethton River Riders exploded for seven runs over the eighth and ninth innings en route to a 12-7 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Monday night at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville remains in second place in the Appy League’s West Division standings at 16-18, eight games back of front-running Kingsport (23-9). Elizabethton is in third place at 15-17, also eight games back of Kingsport.
Greeneville will host Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Trailing 7-5 in the top of the eighth, Elizabethton got a two-run single on a ground ball to left field from Harrison Rodgers to tie it 7-7.
Greeneville reliever Shane Tucker then uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Peyton Basler to score for an 8-7 Elizabethton lead.
Brian Yetter (2-4) took the loss in relief. He took over at the outset of the eighth and didn’t give up a hit, but failed to get an out. He walked two, hit another and was charged with three runs.
Tucker tossed the final six outs. He gave up three hits, four runs (three earned), walked three and struck out three.
Greeneville starter Jack Liberio lasted 4.2 innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs (three earned), walked two and struck out 10.
Tyler Blankenship followed Liberio and pitched 2.1 innings. He gave up two hits, a run, walked two and struck out two.
Elizabethton reliever Maddox Pennington (1-1) pitched the seventh for the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.
Jacob Shapley held Greeneville scoreless over the eighth and ninth innings for his first save of the summer. He gave up a hit, walked two and struck out one.
Aidan Cannaday finished 3-for-4 with two RBI for Greeneville, which had 11 hits. Cameron LaLiberte was 2-for-5 with his second home run of the summer and two RBI. Will Brown was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Jack O’Reilly had a double.
Rodgers finished 4-for-5 with two RBI for Elizabethton. Brendan Jones was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Issac Williams was 2-for-5 with four RBI.