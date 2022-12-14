Free throws worked in South Greene’s favor this time, especially with Jase Roderick at the charity stripe.
Roderick sank two foul shots in the final moments, helping the Rebels edge David Crockett 56-54 Tuesday night on Rebel Hill.
Having made 6-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter and 8-of-11 overall, Roderick led the Rebels (5-6) with 19 points. He made two field goals and scored 10 of those points in the final period. And that came after an early 3-pointer gave Roderick his only first-half points.
Hunter Toth and Cooper Kelley each buried a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, where South Greene rallied from a 40-36 deficit. Crockett (5-6) had taken a narrow 24-23 lead into halftime.
Hayden Birdwell made a 3-pointer in the second quarter and finished with nine points. Andrew Thornburg scored eight, T.J. Buckner six, Kelley and Toth five apiece and Conner Marshall four.
Colin Beason and Reagan Cash led the Pioneers with 14 and 13 points respectively. The two combined for 23 points in the second half.
GIRLS DAVID CROCKETT 76 SOUTH GREENE 59
Two freshmen carried David Crockett to a 76-59 victory over South Greene at Rebel Hill Tuesday night.
Brylee Tullock scored 19 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 29 for the Lady Pioneers (9-1). Aaliyah Story recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Crockett led 39-23 at halftime and 55-39 after three quarters.
Hailey Brooks fired in 22 points to lead the Lady Rebels (8-4).