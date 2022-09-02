MOUNTAIN CITY — Brock Rush downplayed his trips to the end zone. At the rate Chuckey-Doak has scored the last two weeks, he’ll surely be back there soon.
Rush scored four touchdowns in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A opener, leading Chuckey-Doak to a 39-6 win at Johnson County.
“The touchdowns, they’re nice, but the win’s all I really care about now,” said Rush, who scored in three different ways.
For the second straight week, Rush led the Black Knights (2-1, 1-0 Region 1-3A) in receiving. Two of his three catches went for touchdowns, as he finished with 104 yards. His only carry went for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving Chuckey-Doak a quick 13-0 lead.
And just before halftime, Rush gave the Black Knights a 33-0 cushion as he intercepted Connor Simcox’s out pattern, returning it 45 yards for another touchdown.
“That just goes to show you his work every day … (Rush) deserved a night like this,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “Hopefully we can see more games like this out of him. He’s got that ability every single night we play.”
TULLOCK TERRIFIC
Senior quarterback Cadin Tullock didn’t miss often, completing 11-of-13 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 9.5 yards on two carries.
Tullock passed only once on Chuckey-Doak’s opening two drives. But he put the Black Knights in scoring position again with his 43-yard completion to Isaiah Treadway on third down. A fumble ended the drive, but that didn’t seem to bother Tullock, who threw 14- and 24-yard completions to Josh Guy on Chuckey-Doak’s next possession.
Austin Morris caught Tullock’s third-down pass on the sideline, going nine yards for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
After an 11-yard completion to Rio Little, Tullock threw to Rush for gains of 24 and 40 yards, the latter going for a touchdown.
Tullock and Rush made Johnson County (0-2, 0-1) pay for a third-quarter muffed punt, connecting for another 40-yard score on the next play for a 39-0 lead.
“I think he’s the best quarterback in 3A, maybe even the state, I don’t know,” Rush said of Tullock. “I love (going four-wide). Everybody eats every game. Brasen, he goes off every game. All of our receivers go off every game. I feel like with the personnel we have, it’s just a perfect offense.”
The Black Knights went 62 yards in nine plays to start the game, mostly on Brasen Murvin carries. Murvin ran six times for 37 yards on the opening drive, finishing with a 3-yard touchdown. Murvin gained 90 yards on 15 carries.
CONSTANT PRESSURE
Although Simcox completed 9-of-13 for 131 yards, the Black Knights' relentless pursuit often forced him to scramble.
Nathan Norton had a team-high five solo tackles while matching Eoin Neas with 1 1/2 stops for loss. Austin Smith and Elijah Elliott both caused fumbles which the Black Knights recovered.
“Nathan’s got a motor like no other,” Kuykendall said. “He’s a four-year starter, so there’s nothing that rattles him. He just goes out and makes plays. He’s a tough kid and a really good teammate.”
Simcox had occasional passing success against Chuckey-Doak, before his 28-yard touchdown to Jace Stout ended the shutout with eight minutes left.
UP NEXT
The Black Knights travel to Grainger for a non-conference game on Sept. 9.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 39
JOHNSON COUNTY 6
|C-D
|13
|20
|6
|0
|—
|39
|JC
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
First Quarter
C-D — Brasen Murvin 3-run (Alex Dimas kick)
C-D — Brock Rush 40-run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
C-D — Austin Morris 9-pass from Cadin Tullock (Murvin run)
C-D — Rush 40-pass from Tullock (kick failed)
C-D — Rush 45-interception return (pass failed)
Third Quarter
C-D — Rush 40-pass from Tullock (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Jace Stout 28-pass from Connor Simcox (kick blocked)
|C-D
|JC
|First Downs
|19
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|26-190
|20-61
|Passing Yards
|233
|131
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-13-0
|9-14-1
|Total Offense
|423
|192
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Punts-Avg.
|2-36.5
|2-35.5
|Penalties-Yards
|12-96
|5-37
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — C-D: Brasen Murvin 15-90; Brock Rush 1-40. JC: Grinnan Walker 9-64. PASSING — C-D: Cadin Tullock 11-13-0 233. JC: Connor Simcox 9-13-1 131. RECEIVING — C-D: Brock Rush 3-104; Isaiah Treadway 2-49; Josh Guy 2-38. JC: Jace Stout 4-70.