It will be rivalry night on the Range on Friday as South Greene travels to West Greene to battle for the Milk Can.
“It’s a rivalry game, it’s a big game for our community,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We try to look at it as just another game, but to be honest that is hard. It’s a huge game for our kids.
“It used to be that you weren’t friends with the guys at the other school, but now they are, and they want those bragging rights. Our guys are all jacked up right now.”
Not only are bragging rights on the line, but after an offseason of coaches swapping sides, there will be plenty of intrigue on the sideline. During the offseason, Scotty Verran stepped down as South Greene’s coach and Jones took over for his second stint as the Rebels’ coach.
Joe Case then stepped down as West Greene’s coach and joined the coaching staff at South Greene.
To complete the coaching carousel, Verran took over at West Greene, and now the coaches who stood across from each other in this game a year ago will do so again on Friday but wearing the other school’s colors.
“I think our kids put a little extra into practice this week because coach Verran is on their sideline,” Jones said. “I’m sure their kids did too because coach Case is on our sideline. I think our kids are excited about it and I think that adds a little more to the game this year.”
Because there is so much familiarity with personnel and play calling both coaches think it will be hard to gain a schematic advantage. South Greene will still run an offense very similar to what Verran has now installed at West Greene. South Greene’s defense led by Case will look very similar to what the Buffaloes are running in his absence.
“You know the kids, you know their habits and know what they do well,” Verran said. “They have the same advantage over there. We are going to run similar things on offense as defense. Now I’m on a different side, but all I can do is try to coach my guys the best I can.”
South Greene comes into the contest with a 3-0 record and having grabbed a final-minute 10-7 win over Cocke County last week. West Greene is 0-2 and is coming off a 28-7 loss to Claiborne.
Both teams will rely on athletic quarterbacks to lead the way with Allen Vaughn running the offense for West Greene and Luke Myers calling the shots for South Greene.
Last week in a defensive struggle, Myers ran for 92 yards and threw for 96 yards. Vaughn threw for 75 last week on a night where West Greene’s offense struggled to get anything going.
“I think this one is going to be a quarterback dual,” Verran said. “We have Allen Vaughn and they have Luke Myers. Those are two really good athletes and they are going to be the difference makers in this game.”
The Buffaloes will look to use Kenton Cobble and Damien Budriss to help Vaughn make plays. On the other side of the field, the Rebels will rely on Corey Houser and Mark Crum to assist Myers.
South Greene has won the last two Milk Can contests and three of the last four, but prior to that West Greene reeled off seven straight wins over the Rebels. South Greene owns the all-time series 32-14.
NORTH GREENE AT SULLIVAN SOUTH
North Greene will be on the road for the third straight week on Friday as it travels to Sullivan South to take on the unbeaten Rebels.
North Greene comes into the game with a 1-2 record having lost to Unicoi County 42-0 last week. The lone win on the Huskies’ record is a COVID-19 win over Unaka, which had to cancel its week one contest.
Sullivan South is 2-0 and coming off a 26-8 win over Grainger. The Rebels will be led quarterback Ethan Bergeron, who threw for 83 yards against the Grizzlies while running for 111 yards and scoring three combined touchdowns.
Defensively, Sullivan South only allowed the Grizzlies to throw for 12 yards last week, and that could pose a problem for the Huskies. North Greene has struggled to throw the ball in its two contests this season, and while it has been a focus in practice, Friday night will likely prove to be another tough test.