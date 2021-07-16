Former University of Tennessee basketball standout Admiral Schofield drew hundreds of fans as he spoke at the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County’s Champions Dinner on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
The Champions Dinner, one of the Boys and Girls Club’s primary fundraisers, was much anticipated after last years’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had hoped to have Admiral here last year, but the NBA went into the bubble, and because of COVID we had to cancel the dinner entirely,” Boys and Girls Club executive director Scott Bullington said. “That meant that our main goal this year was to get Admiral here. We were very lucky that he was able to work it out, and to come to Greeneville when he’s in the middle of pursuing a professional basketball career. And it’s great that we are able to have the champions dinner again this year.”
In a question-and-answer session, the former All-SEC forward told those in attendance about his life, what he has learned about success on his way to the NBA, and what it means to be a leader.
Leadership was something that was thrust upon Schofield at a young age, in part because he was often the largest among his peers, but also when your name is Admiral some expectations come along with that.
Leadership is something that did not come naturally to Schofield, and he had to learn to develop that skill. In his time with the Volunteers, it began to show. And as a senior, his leadership was a big reason Tennessee was able to spend a month ranked No. 1 in the nation and advance to the Sweet 16.
“I believe the best leaders are the best followers. They are the best listeners, they are the best doers, and when they speak they command attention because they know what they are talking about,” Schofield said. “If I can’t listen to you I can’t lead you, because I don’t know how to reach you to come to our common goal.
“Growing up, I was often put in leadership roles. It happens when your name is Admiral, but I never wanted to be a leader. I had to learn how to be a leader. The best thing I learned is that you had to draw from people that are above you, below you, and those by your side. If you can’t do that, you’re not a leader you’re a dictator.”
Schofield entered the NBA in 2019 as a second round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers and was traded on draft night to the Washington Wizards. He played in 33 games for the Wizards as a rookie, while also playing in 33 games for Washington’s NBA G-League affiliate the Capital City Go-Go.
After the promising season, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder who cut him in the preseason. Through that, Schofield had to learn bout disappointment and defeat, and how to grow from it.
He was the first overall pick in the 2021 G-League Draft by the Greensboro Swarm and finished the year averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Now as he heads into the offseason, Schofield says he is drawing interest from all 30 NBA teams, and will be able to choose his destination for the 2021-22 season.
“When you fail it doesn’t have to be failure, it’s just learning,” Schofield said. “Look at shooting as an example. If I take a shot and I miss, I need to learn why I missed. Maybe it’s the angle I’m shooting from. If I change and I shoot from the right angle and I make it, then I need to keep shooting from that angle.
“Everything in life is like that. You can’t focus on the failure, you have to focus on the solution. When I was cut by the Thunder and I played in the G-League it was hard on me. I watched guys that I know I am better than play in the NBA and it was easy to become resentful. So I stopped watching the NBA and I started watching myself over and over and over. I got better, and now I’ll be able to pick where I want to go.”
Schofield also shared stories about his time at Tennessee with the audience gathered and wearing plenty of orange and white. Those stories included a last-second win over Ole Miss where Schofield might have engaged in a little trash talk with Rebels’ coach Kermit Davis, his 30-point performance against No.1 Gonzaga, and one time when coach Rick Barnes made some of his teammates practice in a catcher’s mask after a disappointing loss.