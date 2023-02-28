JONESBOROUGH — District 2-2A made it a clean sweep in girls’ basketball Monday night, eliminating Greene County teams South Greene and Chuckey-Doak in the Region 1-2A Tournament semifinals staged at David Crockett High School.
The Lady Rebels, District 1-2A champs, saw their season come to a close with a tough 64-57 loss to the Alcoa Lady Tornadoes, while the Lady Knights dropped a 79-49 decision to District 2-2A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman.
That sets the stage for Wednesday night’s Region 1 championship game, a rematch of the District 1 title game between the Lady Tornadoes and the Lady Highlanders. G-P won the district tourney meeting while Alcoa earned a sweep of the regular season two-game set.
Boys take over at Crockett High Tuesday night with the South Greene boys, champs of District 1, meeting Gatlinburg-Pittman at 6 p.m., with the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights facing off against Alcoa in the 7:45 p.m. contest.
The four teams – two girls and two boys – who meet in the regional finals have also earned a berth in the Sectionals, the final step toward earning a berth in the TSSAA State Tournament.
POOR SHOOTING DOOMS REBS
The Lady Rebels fell behind the Tornadoes early due to poor first half shooting (2-of-10 in the first quarter), and it appeared at times Alcoa was ready to take total command of the game, only to see South Greene come charging back to keep the outcome very much in doubt until the final minute.
“They’ve knocked us out now two straight years,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “I’m proud of the effort our girls gave against a very good team. We had two starters get early foul troubles and that hurt us some. We wanted to try to get the lead on them to see how they handled playing from behind, but we just couldn’t make it over the hump.”
South Greene never led in the game, falling behind 5-0 early and 10-2 before closing the quarter with a rush. Ari Hoese dropped in a 3-pointer near the buzzer, only one of four from behind the arc that the team made in the game, to cut the deficit to 13-8.
A bucket and one from Mak Bremer to start the second frame lifted Alcoa to a 16-8 lead, but the Rebs scored five straight on free throws from Jordyn Roderick and Kortnei Bailey to get the deficit down to 16-13. The Tornadoes then went on a 7-2 run to regain momentum at 26-15, and they maintained a 29-21 lead at intermission.
“We missed some bunnies there in the first half, some shots we usually make,” Gregg said. “That forced us to play from behind all night.”
Twice in the second half it appeared Alcoa was going to pull away, but both times the Rebels rallied behind good defense. Alcoa’s Bremer led her team on the night with 19 points, and she boosted them to a 33-23 lead early in the period. But Madison Hensley, who didn’t score in the opening half, scored six straight points to cut the gap back to 33-29.
It was 42-33 in favor of Alcoa going into the fourth.
Gwen Carroll’s basket to start the fourth put Alcoa into their largest lead, an 11-point margin at 44-33, but again the Rebs stormed back.
Haley Susong got it started with a 3-pointer, and a free throw by Hensley with five minutes left had the Rebels to within 45-42. The teams traded buckets and Hensley’s layup after a steal with 2:50 left had her team still three points back at 51-48. But South Greene could get no closer as Alcoa hit 8-of-10 free throws in the final 2:10 of the game to fend off their foes.
Alcoa made 18 turnovers in the game, compared to only 14 by the Rebs, a testament to the scrappy defense that the Rebels threw at the state-ranked squad, who won the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville the week after Christmas.
“We had worked on that defense for a month and the girls executed it well,” Gregg said. “We just couldn’t make enough shots.”
In addition to the 19 points by Bremer, Karlie Haworth scored 14 and Carroll chipped in with 10 as Alcoa improves to 30-4 on the season. Ainsley Pfeiffer raked in 13 rebounds as the Tornadoes enjoyed a rebounding advantage.
South Greene got 12 points from Hensley and Roderick and 10 from Hailey Brooks, who was in early foul trouble and had to sit several minutes of the contest. Roderick led in rebounding with eight. The Rebels finish the year with a 23-7 worksheet.
ALCOA (64): Dougherty 7, Pitts 9 Am.Pfeiffer 2, Haworth 14, Ai.Pfeiffer 4m Gwen Carroll 10, Mak Bremer 19.
SOUTH GREENE (57): Madison Hensley 12, Jordyn Roderick 12, Susong 8, Gregg 0, Hailey Brooks 10, Hoese 8, Bailey 7.
3-Point Goals: AHS—3 (Dougherty, Pitts, Haworth). SG—4 (Susong 2, Hoese 2.)
Score by quarters:
Alcoa 13 16 13 22 — 64
South Greene 8 13 12 24 — 57
G-P PULLS AWAY
The Chuckey-Doak Lady Knights had to bid the season farewell with the 79-49 loss to the good-shooting Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders, but a team that won only six games all of last year finished the campaign with an 18-15 record and a berth in the regional semis under first-year coach Kyle Donahue.
The Lady Knights managed to hang tough through the first half, but could not keep pace with the high-scoring antics of G-P’s Nya Burns, who finished with 27 points, and Leah Stinnett, who scored 23.
The first half was played at a frantic pace. The Knights held one lead, at 5-4 after Adyson Ripley hit a field goal, but the Highlanders’ Burns got hot and couldn’t seem to miss, scoring 12 first quarter points to lead her team to an 18-9 advantage.
Another basket by Ripley early in the second got the Knights to within 18-12, but then the 3-pointers began falling like layups for G-P. Stinnett hit five long ones and Burns knocked down two more in the period. In fact that was the only field goals made by the Highlanders in the second frame, but it was enough to produce 23 points and give G-P a 41-25 lead at intermission.
Field goals by Hayleigh Hensley and Courtnee Jones had C-D down by 45-29 midway through the third, but G-P then pulled away with a 13-1 run that built their lead to 58-30 with two minutes to go.
It was 64-37 after three quarters, and the Knights could not made a serious run, with reserves taking over for both sides midway of the fourth..
The Highlanders finished the night with 12 3-pointers.
Chuckey-Doak was led in scoring by Saniah Atchison with 16 points and Ripley finished with nine.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (49): Hensley 4, Saniah Atchison 16, Brown 6, Johnson 5, Ripley 9, Jones 6, Southerland 1, Bishop 2.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (79): T.Whaley 0, Nya Burns 27, S.Whaley 7, Leah Stinnett 23, Newman 9, Valentine 7, Roland 7, Reagan 4.
3-Point Goals: CD—4 (Atchison 3, Ripley). GP—12 (Stinnett 6, Burns 3, S.Whaley, Valentine, Reagan).
Score by quarters: Chuckey-Doak 9 16 12 12 — 49
Gat.-Pittman 18 23 23 15 — 79