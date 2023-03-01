JONESBOROUGH — For the first time in over a decade, Greene County will not have a boys’ basketball team representative in the Sectional Playoffs this tournament season, as both South Greene and Chuckey-Doak fell in the Region 1-2A Tournament here Tuesday at David Crockett.
North Greene, in Class A, and Greeneville, in Class 3A, also tasted defeat in their respective regional semifiinals, thus ending the year for the county boys’ teams.
Sometimes during tourney time, there are losses that are absolutely gut-wrenching, and such was the case here Tuesday night as South Greene lost an eight-point lead with just over three minutes left in regulation and went on to lose to Gatlinburg-Pittman in a 60-58 thriller.
Later in the evening the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights saw their postseason hopes dashed as Alcoa posted an 86-71 victory to set up an all District 2 rematch in the Regional finals on Thursday. Both teams also advance to the Sectionals on Monday night.
G-P OUSTS REBELS
In a physical and tense match from the opening tip, the Highlanders used solid board play on the offensive end by Carlos Orr in the final three minutes of regulation to erase South Greene’s lead and get the score knotted at the horn and force the extra frame.
Although bitterly disappointed, Reb Coach Terry Hoese had nothing but praise for his band of Rebels, who finished the year with a nice 21-11 worksheet.
“Yeah we missed some layups we could have made and yeah we probably got beat on the boards when we shouldn’t have, but these kids played their hind ends off against a real good team, and I’m proud of what they’ve done this year,” Hoese said. “We got some people in foul trouble at the wrong time, and we turned it over there in overtime when we got trapped and didn’t have any time outs left. But Pittman played really good defense all night, and we didn’t shoot the ball real well tonight.”
As most teams have found out this year, it was hard to find stops against the Highlanders’ Ty Glasper, who finished the night with 28 points, while Orr was a beast on the boards, yanking off 12 rebounds to go along with his 18 point performance.
The Rebels, as they have shown most of this year, got balanced scoring with Hunter Toth leading the effort with 15 points, Cooper Kelley with 12 and Hayden Birdwell with 11, while both Jace Roderick and TJ Buckner netted nine apiece.
One thing missing Tuesday night was the 3-point goal, as the Rebs made only one the entire game.
South Greene got off to a slow start and trialed most of the first quarter, down 15-10 at the horn. But after making only 3-of-12 shots from the field in the first quarter, they found a rhythm in the second and finally got the lead at 22-20 with 2:10 left when Toth knocked down the team’s only 3-pointer of the night. Toth’s layup at the halftime buzzer sent them happy to the locker room with a 26-21 advantage.
They started the second half off with a bang when Roderick lobbed a perfect pass from out front to a leaping Birdwell for the alley-oop jam that sent the South Greene faithful into a frenzy, and Toth then followed that with a layup to put the Rebs up 30-21, their largest lead of the night.
But G-P slowed the scoring train and behind Glasper’s weaving and winding drives cut the gap down to 39-35 by the third quarter’s end.
A 7-0 spurt by South Greene midway of the fourth quarter had them in good shape with two free throws by Toth, a 3-point play by Cooper Kelley and a layup by Birdwell as the Rebs broke the G-P press to gain a 53-45 lead with 3:21 left in the game.
But South Greene would not score again in regulation as a couple of turnovers and a pair of missed field goals gave the Highlanders a chance. The key buckets came from Orr, who on back-to-back trips recovered an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and put the ball back in the hoop, the second one tying the score at 53-53 with 1:35 remaining.
G-P turned the ball over on a 5-second call with 40 seconds left, and Coach Hoese worked the clock down to 15 seconds and called timeout. Good-shooting Cooper Kelley got a good look at the bucket for the final shot but the ball rattled all over the riim before popping out, and the game went to overtime.
The Rebels led 58-55 when Roderick hit 3-of-4 free throws and Andrew Thornburg made a layup inside off a nice assist from Roderick with two minutes left.
But the Landers countered with a bucket from Jackson DeSear to get to 58-57, and after a missed Reb shot, Wade Whaley hit one of two at the line to tie the count at 58 with 48 seconds to go.
Again working for the last shot, South Greene turned the ball over when G-P trapped a player along the sidelines and with the team out of time outs, G-P came up with the ball and Wade Whaley made a layup for his only field goal of the game as the clock was nearing zero.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (60): Carlos Orr 18, W.Whaley 0, Ty Glasper 28, DeSear 4, Wade Whaley 3, S.Sutton 5, Richardson 2.
SOUTH GREENE (58): Buckner 9, Roderick 9, Marshall 0, Thornburg 2, Hayden Birdwell 11, Hunter Toth 15, Cooper Kelley 12.
3-Point Goals: GP—3 (Glasper 2, Sutton). SG—1 (Toth).
Score by quarters:
Gat.-Pittman 15 6 14 18 7 — 60
South Greene 10 16 13 14 5 — 58
ALCOA TURNS BACK KNIGHTS
Coach Sam Broyles’ Chuckey-Doak boys bowed out, but not before giving Alcoa a tussle in an 86-71 decision.
Each time it appeared the Tornadoes, who improve to 25-8 on the year, were going to get a run going that would leave the Knights in their dust, Chuckey-Doak found a way to hit enough shots to keep things interesting and give hope to the Lower Afton family that their team still had a chance.
Jahvin Carter was the unmistakable leader on a strong Alcoa contingent. He finished the night with 35 points. Guard Brady Haun hit for 15 including four 3-pointers, and Eli Graf chipped in with 16. Brandon Windon hit double figures with a dozen.
Four Knights scored in double figures, led by Christian Derry who tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Treadway had 15, Cadin Tullock scored 13 and Ethan Grindstaff netted 12.
Alcoa came out firing with all weapons in the first quarter to jump on C-D, knocking down five 3-pointers in the period, two each by Haun and Graf, to take a 23-13 lead.
Chuckey-Doak turned in a solid second quarter, and a 3-pointer by Luke Myers and a pair of free throws by Brasen Murvin cut the deficit to 29-25 with 1:44 left. But the Tornadoes outscored C-D 7-1 the rest of the period to take a 35-27 halftime lead.
Alcoa began to expand their lead in the third as Carter scored 12 in the period. But C-D’s big post man, Derry, who scored only two field goals in the first half, really went to work, keeping the Knights in it with 12 points of his own in the period. Still Alcoa led 63-49 heading into the fourth, thanks to a period when they scored 28 points.
But the Knights wouldn’t quit. A three point play by Treadway got the deficit back to single digits at 72-63 with 3:30 remaining.
The Tornadoes were solid at the free throw line, hitting 10-of-13 in the final three minutes to stay in control and not let C-D get any closer.
The Knights finish the year with a sparkling 24-8 worksheet. They have been ranked in the state’s top 10 most of the season.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (71): Cadin Tullock 13, Isaiah Treadway 15, Ethan Grindstaff 12 Shelton 2, Christian Derry 21, Myers 3, Murvin 2, Rush 3.
ALCOA (86): Brady Haun 19, Owens 4, Eli Graf 16, Jahvin Carter 35, Brandon Windon 12.
3-Point Goals: CD—6 (Tullock 3, Derry, Myers, Rush). AHS—9 (Haun 4, Carter 3, Graf 2).
Score by quarters:
Chuckey-Doak 13 14 22 22 — 71
Alcoa 23 12 28 23 — 86