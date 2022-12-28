Haylen Ayers, University School of Jackson’s eighth grade phenom at point guard, did indeed draw plenty of attention.
But Alcoa senior guard Karli Haworth was the talk of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic on Wednesday morning.
The Carson-Newman commit buried nine 3-pointers, a new Ladies Classic record, in the Lady Tornadoes’ 80-39 win over University School of Jackson.
And get this, that wasn’t even her career high for 3-pointers in a game. She also holds the Alcoa school record with 11 3-pointers, which she accomplished during last year’s Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament at Maryville.
“Christmas tournaments are good to her,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “Our girls did a good job being unselfish and finding her. Everything looks good when you’re hitting shots like that.”
Haworth went 9-of-15 from deep and finished with 30 points.
Macie Ridge, who went 7-of-8 from the field with four 3-pointers, added 21 points. Mak Bremer scored 13, going 5-of-6 inside the 3-point line. Both Ridge and Bremer are committed to Virginia-Wise.
Ayers, one of the top 2027 point guards and softball players in the country, scored 15 points to lead USJ.
“I told our girls to remember her name because she’s going to be big time special down the road,” Baumann said of Ayers.
Ayers already has basketball offers from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee to go with an official visit to LSU.
FEEL THE STING
Only a 44-42 loss to Greeneville in last year’s semifinal kept Upperman from reaching its first Ladies Classic championship. The Lady Bees have finished third in both of their previous two appearances.
But after Greeneville bowed out to Jackson South Side in the 2022 Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Lady Bees defeated South Side 48-43 four days later to win their third state title.
Speaking of titles, Thursday’s quarterfinal round will feature a battle of state champions. At 6 p.m., Upperman will face Georgia’s Class 3A state champion Lumpkin County.
Both teams rolled to victory Wednesday. After Upperman’s 70-31 triumph over North Greene, Lumpkin County defeated Knoxville Webb 56-36.
Senior forward Abigail Johnson made 7-of-9 shots in the paint and scored 16 points. And while North Greene limited Roane State commit Jayla Cobb to six points, Taylor Dolente went 6-of-8 from 3-point range for 18 points.
HOLY TRINITY
Standout point guard Trinity Rowe hasn’t disappointed.
The Pikeville, Ky., junior scored 12 points in the Lady Panthers’ opening win over West Greene before dropping 16 points and six assists on Tennessee’s defending Region 1-3A champion Elizabethton. And her efforts set up double-digit scoring from Leighan Jackson (20) and Kyera Thornsbury (11).
But the balanced Lady Cyclones advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round with a thrilling 60-56 overtime win. That game and Oak Ridge’s 52-48 loss to Thomas Dale, Va., were Wednesday’s only games decided by single digits.
Rowe and the Lady Panthers are far from done, though. She and USJ’s eighth grade star Haylen Ayers will square off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.