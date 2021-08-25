The Chuckey-Doak soccer team spread the ball around and got everyone involved as it made quick work of West Greene on Tuesday night.
Seven Lady Black Knights found the back of the net in a 9-0 win that lasted only two minutes into the second half.
“It was a good way to start off district action. We have been trying to work a lot on movement, and I think we saw better movement tonight than we have seen in the scrimmages,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. “It was hot tonight, but we have depth and we were able to use our numbers tonight. It was great to see a lot of different girls score.”
Chuckey-Doak brings a young squad into the season with a lineup littered with freshmen and sophomores, but Ricker is excited about the squad’s potential to grow as the season progresses.
“We have a lot of young girls and we were able to play a lot of them tonight,” Ricker said. “It was great to see several of those young girls score. That is something that we can build on for the future.
“I’m excited about this team. I’ve seen these younger girls for a while, and have been waiting on them to get here. I think they can do some really good things.”
The Lady Black Knights got the scoring started in the second minute on Tuesday with Marci Merrill making a run up the left side and sending a cross into the box. The pass came to the feet of Liliana Jimenez at the edge of the 6-yard box where she slipped a shot inside the right post.
Merrill controlled the Lady Knights’ offense, and the game for that matter, most of the evening and finished with two goals and two assists.
In the 10th minute, Merrill set up Chuckey-Doak’s second goal when she lobbed in a pass from the right side that found Sarah Wright at the top of the 18-yard box. Wright launched from straight away and put her shot into the left side of the net.
Chuckey-Doak went in front 3-0 in the 20th minute when Layla Fox stole possession of a goal kick 25 yards from the frame. She made a run past the Lady Buffaloes’ defense and hammered in a shot from close range.
In the 25th minute, Faith Rice dropped a pass back to Aliah Campbell from the end line, and Campbell found an open look for a 4-0 lead.
One minute later, Fox made a run up the right side, fired once off the keeper and then pounded the rebound into the back of the net.
In the 28th minute, Merrill found her first goal when she made a run up the right side. The senior fired from a tight angle at the edge of the 18-yard box and curled in a 6-0 Chuckey-Doak lead.
Tavyn Southerland extended the lead to 7-0 in the 33rd minute after she took in a feed from Amelia Birchfield and lasered in a shot from 12 yards on the right side of the box.
The Lady Black Knights scored one more time before halftime. Kylie Malone crossed the ball from the left wing to Bailea Gilland. Gilland took a swing at 15 yards and snuck her shot just under the crossbar.
Merrill ended the game by mercy rule in the 42nd minute when she sent a long shot from the right wing that the Lady Buffs got in front of but could not stop.
Defensively, the Lady Knights did not allow a shot on goal. In fact, Chuckey-Doak goal keeper Breanna Roberts only touched the ball once.