In what might become an all-too-common scene across the state this school year, Greeneville High School athletic director Brad Woolsey interrupted the junior varsity volleyball match at his school on Monday and told everyone they needed to leave the gym.
Prior to that, Woolsey had taken a phone call from South Greene athletic director Terry Hoese, who informed him that a member of the Lady Rebels’ volleyball team had tested positive for COVID-19 and that South Greene could not continue to play.
The athlete who tested positive was not at Monday’s game but was with the team on Saturday in a tournament at Elizabethton.
As a result South Greene’s volleyball season will be put on hold until September 5 as the players isolate themselves, according to Hoese. The Lady Rebels will miss games on August 25 against West Greene, September 1 against North Greene, and September 3 against Happy Valley.
No other South Greene sports teams were in contact with the athlete who tested positive, and their schedules will not be affected.
On Monday evening, Hoese was trying to contact the schools that South Greene played on Saturday at Elizabethton to make them aware of the situation.
Woolsey also confirmed that no other Greeneville athletic contests this week would be impacted.
The positive COVID-19 test is the first among South Greene athletes since they resumed activities at the start of June.