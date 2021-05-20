South Greene’s Haley Kells and Abbey King got the Spring Fling started with a bang as both finished as medalists in the Small Class State Pentathlon on Thursday in Clarksville.
Kells finished in fourth place and King placed eighth.
Kells’ top event was the shot put where she placed second with a toss of 28 feet, 5.75 inches. She was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, fourth in the long jump, sixth in the high jump and 10th in the 800 meters. Kells finished with 2,420 points.
King’s best event was the high jump where she finished tied for second place with a leap of 4 feet, 9.75 inches. She was fourth in the shot put, fifth in the 800 meters, seventh in the long jump and 10th in the 100-meter hurdles. She finished with 2,295 points.
Alayna Darrett of East Nashville won the event with 2,832 points. Kara Wilson of Signal Mountain was second with 2,589 points, and Mikaela Reagan of Alvin C. York was third with 2,426 points.
Kells and King will look to collect even more hardware on Tuesday as they compete in the Small Class State Track Meet at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro.
Kells will compete in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and 4x100 relay.
King will compete in the high jump, 300-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter relay and 4x200-meter relay.