Three more local athletes are headed to the Spring Fling after capturing region championships on Monday.
South Greene’s Carson Reaves won the girls tennis singles championship while Rebels’ duo of Aydan Hawk and Lawson Burns won the boys doubles title at the Region 1 Small School tournament.
Reaves had to grind all day, first to get to the championship match and then to win it, but she persevered to claim her spot in the state tournament.
“It’s a good feeling to be going to state,” Reaves said. “It feels good to win today. The first game was very tough. I had to believe in myself, I had to encourage myself. It’s a mental game, and you have to stay focused and stay confident.”
Reaves’ day started with a 2:30 marathon match with Chuckey-Doak’s Hannah Roberts that had to go to a tie-breaking third set. Roberts took the first set 4-6 before Reaves won 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the finals.
In the finals, she took on South Greene teammate Anna Ottinger. Ottinger gave Reaves all she wanted early and tied the first set 3-3. From there, Reaves went on to win 6-4, 6-0 to earn her trip to Murfreesboro.
“In the second game, it was hard to play against a friend when you both want to go to state,” Reaves said. “But I’m really glad I get to have this experience of going to state. We both always support each other, but at this stage you have to want to win something for yourself.”
Ottinger advanced to the finals by beating Happy Valley’s Gracyn Carder 6-0, 6-2.
Hawk and Burns had an easier time securing their region championship, but after finishing runners-up two years ago it felt good to get over that hump on Monday.
“It feels really good to be going to state,” Hawk said. “I’ve been second place at this tournament twice now, so actually getting the win here and getting to go to state is pretty awesome.”
The pair started the day with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Evan Murvin and Eli Beddingfield of Chuckey-Doak. In the finals, they took down George Smith and Levi Jones of Claiborne 6-1, 6-2.
“I think we kept our composure better today. When we got down, we didn’t let it get to us, We were able to play through it,” Hawk said. “We grew up together and we are basically like brothers. I think that is what makes us a good doubles team.”
In boys singles, Eli England of Claiborne beat Eli Estes of Cumberland Gap 6-0, 6-1 to win the region title.
In girls doubles, Rhiannon Icenhour and Hayley Rider of Johnson County defeated Claiborne’s Abbie Brooks and Emma Brooks 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.
The tennis astate tournament will begin May 27 and will be held at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.