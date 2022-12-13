PREP WRESTLING Shelton Wins, Dupill Medals For Greeneville Wrestling Dec 13, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email greene devil logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville High School wrestling team returned home with some hardware from this past weekend’s tournaments.The Greene Devil boys traveled to the Walsh-Jesuit Ironman in Ohio — one of the toughest high school tournaments in the country.Colin Dupill returned home with a well-earned fourth-place finish, improving from seventh last season.His brother Carson Dupill finished 4-2 and was one match shy of medaling, while Hunter Mason finished the weekend 2-2.The Lady Devils traveled to Stone Memorial for the I-40 Clash on Saturday.Allie Shelton left no doubt with her dominating first-place finish. She won all four of her matches by fall in the first period.Rhyne Johnson placed second after going 4-1 for the weekend.The Greeneville girls and boys teams will travel to Delaware this weekend for the Beast of the East. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Allie Shelton Sport Wrestling Tournament Weekend Greeneville High School Colin Dupill Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Marvelous Grace Offers Coffee On The Go Devils Dominate Region 1-4A Awards Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified