BAILEYTON — South Greene seems to have an answer for whatever challenge comes.
Already without their coach, the Lady Rebels missed one of their key middle blockers for Thursday’s match at North Greene.
But the defending Class A state champions just keep persevering. South Greene rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-12 victory over the Lady Huskies at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Look no further than the second set. After scoring the first four points, South Greene (15-1, 2-0 District 1-A) fell behind 6-4 after a Lady Huskies rally.
The Lady Rebels simply responded with 11 straight points and were never threatened again after taking a 15-6 lead. Ava Clark and Jordyn Roderick both slammed kills, and Davanie Tarleton blocked a spike during the run.
In addition, Ryleigh Gregg serve three aces in a four-point stretch. Gregg finished with 20 service points and a team-high six aces along with seven kills.
“Ryleigh’s been serving pretty good the last couple games, and we needed it,” South Greene assistant and acting coach Mike Taylor said.
Roderick led South Greene in kills with 19, along with five digs and a pair of aces.
The Lady Rebels scored the first four points of the third set and led throughout, scoring six straight to take a 13-4 lead. After a kill by Gregg, Baylee Jennings served three straight aces to put South Greene up 20-6. North Greene (6-6, 1-1) pulled closer, but Roderick’s 19th kill and an attack error ended the match.
The Lady Rebels got six kills from Clark along with 33 assists and four digs from Addison Compton. Macey Snapp had a team-high six digs, and Aydan Dyer had five along with two aces. Jennings added three kills, and Cadence Mancil served a pair of aces. Macey Waddell, Compton and Snapp served one ace each.
ADJUSTING ON THE FLY
Middle blocker Mackenzie Niston missed Thursday’s match due to death in the family, and Taylor isn’t sure when coach Stephen Gregg will return to the sideline.
But South Greene quickly adapted. Trailing early in the first set, the Lady Rebels scored six straight points to take an 11-6 lead. Two kills and a service ace by Roderick, as well as blocks by Gregg and Jennings, highlighted the run.
“(Losing Coach Gregg) was a shock to us, but they’re adjusting,” Taylor said. “They know what to do and what it takes to win. Coach Reece (Baughard) helping along, we’re pretty solid on that side. I appreciate what the girls do. We just have to put in a little more work in order to be good.”
North Greene closed the gap to 17-11 but couldn’t score again. Gregg served three aces in South Greene’s final stretch, the last coming on set point, while Clark and Dyer slammed two kills apiece.
McKinlee Weems put North Greene ahead early with two blocks, before her two kills helped the Lady Huskies take their 6-4 lead in the second set. Weems and Gracie Johnson both had five kills and a service ace.
Kennedy Franklin and Rhiley Henry each had one kill, while Mercy Buchanan had eight assists. Matti Phillips, Grace Buchanan and Mercy Buchanan each served once ace.
UP NEXT
South Greene takes part in this weekend’s Rocky Top Invitational at Gatlinburg before Monday’s trip to West Greene.
North Greene visits Cherokee on Monday.