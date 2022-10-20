MURFREESBORO — The Greeneville Lady Devils volleyball team had all the heart and know-how to compete for a state championship.
They just weren't big enough.
Signal Mountain – a team with seven players 5-foot-10 or taller, including four 6-footers – ended Greeneville's run in the Class 2A state tournament with a 25-15, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16 win on Thursday at Siegel High School.
The Lady Devils, whose two tallest players are 5-10 with only one of those being a starter, were the smaller team in all three matches they played in the state tournament.
Greeneville finishes 1-2 in the state tourney and 29-8 overall.
"Today is not what we wanted, but there were some really good things about playing a team that's big and fast that we showed," said Greeneville coach Sara Aiken. "I'm proud of them for a great season.
"Across the net was a big, fast, athletic team. But the beautiful thing about high school sports is we could come out here and we could compete in this environment at the state tournament and do well. The girls did some really good things. Just the fact that they're out there competing – win or lose – I'm ecstatic that they had the drive to compete and kept pushing."
Greeneville was making its fourth state tourney appearance. The Lady Devils also reached the state tourney in 2020, 1991 and 1989.
Greeneville will graduate five seniors – Eden Aiken, Lauren Bailey, Chloe Marsh, Emma Ricker and Catie Ridinger.
"Every senior group is special, but this group is a little set apart in that they started playing together when they were in the third grade," Sara Aiken said. "All five of the seniors have pictures of when they were younger and playing together through rec, through middle school and things like that. They have a really good bond.
"I remember players I played with in high school. And I know they're going to cherish these moments, these years with them. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Thursday also wrapped up Sara Aiken's first season as Greeneville's coach. She served the previous seven seasons as an assistant.
"Super fun. I had a blast," she said with a smile. "The girls were great. The seniors helped me lead. Our manager Aubrey helped me so much. I felt like I had 20 assistants."
In the first game on Thursday, Signal Mountain got a booming kill and an ace from 6-foot sophomore Carlee Lowry to break a 4-4 tie and never trailed again en route to the 25-15 win.
The Lady Eagles took their biggest lead, 23-11, on a block by 6-foot junior Addison Jones.
Greeneville made a match of it in the second game.
The Lady Devils got two kills from Bella Devoti, a kill from Hannah Gray, two aces from Bailey and a combined block from Marsh and Kyla Jobe in a 12-2 run that pushed them to their biggest lead, 13-6.
Signal Mountain chipped away at the lead and tied it 24-24 on a net violation by Greeneville.
After the teams exchanged points to make it 25-25, Signal Mountain made a service error and another error to give Greeneville the 27-25 win.
Signal Mountain led throughout the third and fourth sets, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the third and a 6-0 lead in the fourth.
"Two things – Signal Mountain serves tough, and then their faster tempo in the middle (were the difference in the third and fourth sets)," Sara Aiken said. "But I really think it boiled down to our serve receive. That's what kind of got us there and kept us out of system."