ELIZABETHTON – The Greeneville wrestling team had a big day on Saturday as it captured six region championships and had 12 wrestlers qualify for the Class A/AA individual state tournament.
In total 14 local wrestlers advanced to the state tournament.
LeAndre Dabney (113), Charles Dabney (126), Hunter Johnson (132), Hunter Mason (138), Kodiak Cannedy (160) and Morgan Lowery (170) all claimed championships at the Region 1-A/AA Individual Tournament held at Elizabethton High School.
“We wrestled really well today, we put seven in the finals and six won region championships. Almost half of the region champs were Greene Devils,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “This is just a fun bunch of kids and I’m proud of them. We’re wrestling well at the right time.”
Johnson had the biggest day for the Devils as he won his first ever tournament and after spending just 1:41 on the mat on Saturday he was selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weight classes.
He started his day by pinning Riley Brandon of Carter in just one minute in the semifinals. In the finals he made even quicker work of Gibbs’ Owen DeLuca, needing just 41 seconds to put him on his back.
“Getting the Outstanding Wrestler award means everything to me,” Johnson said. “This is my first tournament win. To do that with a pin in the finals, and then to get Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lightweight division is pretty awesome.”
Johnson advanced to the state tournament a year ago and finished in the third place, this year he is looking to move up that medal stand.
“I’ve been training hard all year,” Johnson said. “After coming up short in the semifinals last year it’s been my goal to win state, and maybe win outstanding wrestler there.”
Cannedy, a junior, captured his third region championship on Saturday and now looks ahead to becoming a three-time state champion.
In the semifinals he pinned Carson Reep of Gibbs in the second round. Then in the finals Pigeon Forge’s Aiden Littles did not make it out of the first round as Cannedy completed his pin in 1:18.
“It’s exciting to win today, but really I’m ready to get back on top of the podium at state,” Cannedy said. “Moving up weight classes will be different, but I enjoy it. It’s a different feel. From 126 lbs. it was not as strong of kids, but they were faster, as I’ve moved up you go against that stronger kids. That makes me a little nervous, it is state after all, but I just want to go in there and wrestle through whatever is thrown at me.”
Mason, a sophomore, won his second region championship by building a big 9-2 lead on Pigeon Forge’s Noah Dyer before pinning him in 1:26. In the semifinals Mason pinned Darris Reese of Elizabethton in 1:23.
Mason will head to Chattanooga this week looking to repeat as a state champion.
“I feel like I wrestled pretty good today. I felt pretty clean and crisp,” Mason said. “I was pretty hyped going into the match after watch LeAndre, Charles and Hunter Johnson win their finals matches. I just wanted to get in and out as quick as I could.”
LeAndre and Charles Dabney became the first brother in Greeneville wrestling history to capture region titles at the same tournament.
LeAndre will look to continue his reign as the 113 lb. state champion this week after winning his first region title on Saturday.
In the semifinals on Saturday he pinned West Greene’s Joseph Bradley in 49 seconds. In the finals Dabney fell behind Hunter Gentry of Pigeon Forge 4-2 in the first round. A quick escape followed by a take down swung the Greene Devil in front 8-4. In the third round Dabney dropped Gentry again to take an 11-7 lead before earning a 13-8 win.
Charles started his day by pinning Christopher Grasty of Union County in 2:17. In the finals he dropped the first two points to Elizabethton’s Logan Watson, but quickly gained the advantage and Watson spent most of the 1:13 match on his back.
Lowry had to battle hard with Elijah Hubbs of Gibbs in his championship match, but he stayed on top almost the whole way. By late in the third round his lead had reached 10-1 before he pinned Hubbs with 49 seconds remaining.
Greeneville’s Cooper Johnson (106) also made the finals on Saturday after pinning Sullivan East’s Jake Turpin in 1:45 in the semifinals. In the championship match Johnson lost a 7-2 decision to Porter Finstad of Gibbs.
Greeneville’s Josue Castillo (120), Spencer Schofield (182) and Zac Chrisman (220) all took third place finishes on Saturday while Andy Spano (145) and Alex LeBlanc (152) both came in fourth place. All five also earned trips to the state tournament.
West Greene had two wrestlers qualify for state. Joseph Bradley (113) and Roger Marshall (182) both came in fourth place in their weight classes.
As a team Greeneville finished in second place with 209 points. Pigeon Forge was first with 218.5 points and Gibbs was third with 139 points.
The state tournament will held on Thursday, February 18 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.