Six local wrestlers were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association's All-State Team on Wednesday.
Greeneville state champions Jenna Baines, Hunter Mason and Kodiak Cannedy were named, as well as LeAndre Dabney, Hunter Johnson and Morgan Lowery, all from Greeneville, based on how they finished at the state tournament.
Baines (112 pounds), a freshman, became the first girls wrestling state champion in Greeneville history when she defeated Betsy Nations of Collierville 9-7 in the state finals in Chattanooga in February.
Cannedy (160), a junior, became the second ever Greene Devil to win three state championships. He pinned his way through the bracket for the third year in a row and finished things with a 1:34 pin of Fairview’s Malachi Bennett.
As a freshman, Cannedy was the 126-pound state champion, and as a sophomore he won at 145 pounds.
Mason (138), a sophomore, won his second state title this season, using a 1:34 pin to defeat Luke London of Sycamore. He went 28-0 on the season and moved up to a top 10 ranking nationally.
Dabney (113), a junior, finished runner-up at the state tournament this year to Signal Mountain’s Caleb Uhorchuk in what was a battle of defending state champions in the state finals. He finished his season with a 26-2 record.
Johnson (132) finished his wrestling career at Greeneville with a runner-up finish at the state tournament, falling to Logan Heckert of Sycamore. He was the Region 1-A/2A champion and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the region tournament.
Johnson is the only wrestler of the six not returning to the Greene Devils next year.
Lowery (170), a sophomore, had a strong postseason and finished in third place at the state tournament. He had a 29-3 record on the season. After losing to eventual state champion Wyatt McLemore of Eagleville, he came back and pinned Zach Sinner of Nolensville in the third-place match.
Tennessee Sports Writers Association
Wrestling All-State Teams
GIRLS
103
Ella’lina Gonzalez, Clarksville, So.
Divine Desilets, Tullahoma, Sr.
Rylee Lent, Independence, So.
Anna Fisher, Alcoa, Sr.
112
Jenna Baines, Greeneville, Fr.
Betsy Nations, Collierville, Jr.
Grace Elliott, Siegel, Jr.
Amanda Thomason, Cheatham County, Fr.
119
Roseanna Vaughn, Clarksville Northwest, Jr.
Annalynn Rakett, Clarksville Academy, Jr.
Jennifer Pranouphong, LaVergne, Sr.
Gabriella Rincon, Heritage, Fr.
125
Monteria Bigsby, Riverdale, Sr.
Baylee Peterson, Independence, So.
Katelynn Hernandez, Clarksville Northwest, So.
Aeliyha Threed, Stone Memorial, Sr.
132
Rontaysia Payne, Dickson County, Sr.
Haley Redmond, Gibbs, So.
Addie Stadler, David Crockett, Sr.
Erica Moore, Brentwood, Jr.
140
Jailynn Tindall, Carter, Jr.
Bryce White, Cane Ridge, Jr.
Brooklyn Long, Independence, So.
Brette Spink, Clarksville Northwest, Jr.
150
Maggie Graham, Bartlett, So.
Elizabeth Champion, Tullahoma, Sr.
Genesis Gilmore, Montgomery Central, So.
Kierra Blevins, Bearden, So.
160
Brielle Bissonette, Clarksville, Sr.
Hailey Webb, Farragut, So.
Alyssa Adamo, Rossview, Fr.
Ella Tallent, Jefferson County, Jr.
170
Shelby Zacharias, Creek Wood, Sr.
Katie McNabb, Sale Creek, Sr.
Lily Chantler, Clarksville Northwest, So.
Isabel Petty, Tullahoma, Jr.
190
Ella Murphey, Hardin Valley, Fr.
Chukwuedom Odeigah, Collierville, Jr.
Ariyanna Anderson, Creek Wood, Jr.
Jamya Brewer, Rossview, Jr.
215
Justina Nikolao, Rossview, Jr.
Valerie Smith, McGavock Comprehensive, Jr.
Taliyah Autman, Hillsboro, Sr.
Emma Tucker, Collierville, Jr.
BOYS
Class A-2A
106
Ethan Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain, 8th grade
Porter Finstad, Gibbs, Jr.
Taylor Turner, Harpeth, Jr.
Sam Frank, Fairview, Fr.
113
Caleb Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain, So.
Leandre Danbey Jr., Greeneville, Jr.
Gregory Gomez, Martin Luther King, So.
Malik Wooten, Millington, Sr.
120
Andy Cable, Pigeon Forge, So.
Spencer Reep, Gibbs, Fr.
Gregory Mechpaz, Watertown, Sr.
Noah Shriner, Signal Mountain, Jr.
126
Daniel Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain, Sr.
Trevor Lewis, Hixson, Sr.
Dakota Pattee, Nolensville, Fr.
Dylan Davenport, Sycamore, Fr.
132
Logan Heckert, Sycamore, So.
Hunter Johnson, Greeneville, Sr.
Brice Barton, Whitwell, Sr.
Perrin Clark, East Ridge, Jr.
138
Hunter Mason, Greeneville, So.
Luke London, Sycamore, So.
Gaberial Pennington, Eagleville, Sr.
Kale Albritton, Signal Mountain, Sr.
145
Riley Bennett, Fairview, Sr.
Josh Parton, Pigeon Forge, Jr.
John Pittman, Gibbs, Sr.
Brody McLemore, Eagleville, Fr.
152
Garrett Foreman, Pigeon Forge, Jr.
Lucas Taylor, White House Heritage, Jr.
Dalen Kimble, Sycamore, Jr.
Daniel White, Cheatham County, So.
160
Kodiak Cannedy, Greeneville, Jr.
Malachi Bennett, Fairview, So.
Carson Reep, Gibbs, Jr.
Kobie Smith, Hixson, Sr.
170
Wyatt McLemore, Eagleville, Sr.
Kaden White, Moore County, Sr.
Morgan Lowery, Greeneville, So.
Zach Sinner, Nolensville, So.
182
Noah Hill, Forrest, Sr.
Kendrick Curtis, Fairview, So.
Kevin Muschel, Signal Mountain, Sr.
Kirk Parsons, Gibbs, Sr.
195
Ethan Sutton, Pigeon Forge, Sr.
Preston Worley, Signal Mountain, Sr.
Nathan Montpool, Nolensville, Jr.
Arie Donaldson, Fairview, Jr.
220
Jonathan Morton, Elizabethton, Sr.
Caleb Wolfe, Pigeon Forge, So.
Parrish Pacetti, Hixson, Sr.
Rob Atwood, Trousdale County, Fr.
285
Mustafi Algarawi, Pigeon Forge, Sr.
Jacob Clevenger, Fairview, Jr.
Kaymon Overton, East Nashville, Jr.
Landon Moore, Hixson, Jr.
Class 3A
106
Logan Fowler, Cleveland, Fr.
Bryson Terrell, Bradley Central, So.
Russell Ford, Independence, So.
Colby Baltz, Germantown Houston, Fr.
113
Justin Bradford, Blackman, Jr.
Bentley Ellison, Cleveland, So.
Ethan Lipsey, Bradley Central, So.
Chas Stokes, Oakland, Sr.
120
Thomas Borders, Wilson Central, Sr.
Arlo Laxton, Cleveland, Jr.
Jackson Masters, Summit, Jr.
Steven Dindl, Bartlett, Jr.
126
Trey Bates, Beech, Sr.
Charles Randall, Cleveland, Jr.
Easton Lipsey, Bradley Central, Jr.
Wemawamungu Moktani, Munford, Jr.
132
Jackson Bradford, Cleveland, Sr.
Brennan Watkins, Dobyns Bennett, Sr.
Samuel Shires, Rossview, Jr.
Riley Fort, Wilson Central, So.
138
Trae McDaniel, Cleveland, Sr.
Luke Belcher, Bradley Central, So.
Alan Fort, Wilson Central, Sr.
Ethan Hylton, David Crockett, Jr.
145
Cody Chittum, Cleveland, So.
Landon Fisher, Jefferson County, Sr.
Steven Fisak, Wilson Central, Jr.
Anthony Lynn, Bradley Central, Sr.
152
Jackson Hurst, Dobyns Bennett, Sr.
Aidan Brenot, Clarksville, So.
Robert Laxton, Cleveland, Sr.
Eli Clemmons, Lebanon, Sr.
160
Tre Morrisette, Dobyns Bennett, Sr.
Logan Fisher, Jefferson County, Sr.
Dylan Cockman, Arlington, Jr.
Justin Brown, Blackman, So.
170
Mason Smith, Beech, Sr.
Matheson Meade, Bearden, Sr.
Anthony Pyron, Mt. Juliet, Jr.
Clint Morrisette, Dobyns Bennett, Sr.
182
Tetoe Boyd, Cleveland, Jr.
Owen Zuckerman, Germantown Houston, Sr.
Wyatt Lankford, Collierville, Sr.
Zachary Duessler, Rossview, Jr.
195
Dominic Love, Green Hill, Sr.
Donovan Rich, Beech, Sr.
Thomas Stadel, Maryville, So.
Connor Milhorn, Siegel, Jr.
220
Ashton Davis, Cleveland, Jr.
Noah Todd, Wilson Central, So.
Ryver Shelton, Jefferson County, Sr.
Isaac Jordan, Arlington, Sr.
285
Joshua Cummins, Anderson County, Sr.
Jadon Langford, Walker Valley, Sr.
Austin McClure, Bradley Central, Jr.
Samuel Harness, Cookeville, Jr.
Division II
106
Kade Hartline, Baylor School, Sr.
Alex Ropski, Christian Brothers, So.
Joseph Calvin, Father Ryan, Fr.
Andrew Justice, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Fr.
113
Nick Corday, Baylor School, Jr.
Jay Eversole, Lakeway Christian, 8th grade
Tate Williams, Boyd Buchanan, Fr.
Bob Deitch, Notre Dame, Sr.
120
Keyveon Roller, Lakeway Christian, Jr.
Wills Bronson, Christian Brothers, So.
Judson Jarrett, Baylor School, Fr.
Matt Oberlander, Father Ryan, So.
126
Jack Braman, McCallie School, Sr.
Jackson Bond, Baylor School, Jr.
Calvin Eason, Father Ryan, Jr.
Luke Braman, Notre Dame, Fr.
132
Dayne Dalrymple, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Conor Payne, Boyd Buchanan, Fr.
Tim Charpenter, Lakeway Christian, Sr.
Parker Sapp, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.
138
Brayden Ivy, Lakeway Christian, Jr.
Micah Tisdale, Baylor School, So.
Thomas Wesnofske, Father Ryan, Sr.
Hart Gowen, Memphis University School, Sr.
145
Garrison Dendy, Baylor School, Jr.
Ben Stigamier, Father Ryan, Jr.
Sam Lee, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Nick Krauss, Grace Christian Academy-Knoxville, Jr.
152
Emory Taylor, McCallie School, Sr.
Evan Anthony, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Ian McGehee, Memphis University School, So.
Logan Spell, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
160
Aidan Bowers, Christian Brothers, Jr.
Gavin Cagle, McCallie School, Sr.
Christian Howard, Memphis University School, Sr.
Anthony Mannella, Baylor School, So.
170
James Whitworth, McCallie School, Sr.
Jack Revere, Battle Ground Academy, Sr.
Omaury Alvarez, Baylor School, So.
Foster Salvaggio, Christian Brothers, Sr.
182
Gunner Garriques, Baylor School, Jr.
Gervacio Gonzalez, Christian Brothers, Jr.
Torrance Bostick, Memphis University School, Sr.
Thatcher Frankfather, Franklin Road Academy, Jr.
195
David Harper, Baylor School, Jr.
Theo Sewell, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Luke Estes, Lakeway Christian, Sr.
Ethan Fogle, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.
220
Gabe Fisher, Montgomery Bell Academy, So.
Brik Boruff, Webb School-Knoxville, Sr.
Connor Billingsley, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Carson Gentle, McCallie School, Fr.
285
Parker Peterson, Father Ryan, Sr.
Lauren McDonald, McCallie School, Sr.
Max Fisher, Montgomery Bell Academy, So.
Dion Stutts, Memphis University School, Fr.