BRISTOL — Twelve weight classes at the Class A wrestling sectionals will feature at least one Greene County athlete.
Six local wrestlers won the Region 1-A championship in their weight class, and eight others qualified for the TSSAA Class A sectional round after Saturday’s region tournament at Tennessee High.
Hunter Mason, one of five Greeneville wrestlers to win a region title, had just one match after a semifinal bye. He needed just 33 second to pin David Crockett’s Ethan Greear.
Brothers Colin and Carson Dupill, defending state champions along with Mason, both won their weight classes as well. Colin scored both of his 152-pound win by fall, taking just 41 seconds to take down Tennessee High’s Kalel Honaker in the title bout. Carson pinned his semifinal opponent before winning by tech fall 24-8 over Elizabethton’s Gabe Miller.
Morgan Lowery (195) and Christian Feltner (285) each pinned both of their opponents. Lowery scored the fall on Sullivan East’s Marshall Jones in 2:39 to win his championship, while Feltner needed 57 seconds to pin David Crockett’s Brayden Vance.
West Greene’s Roger Marshall won the 220-pound Region 1-A championship. After pinning his semifinal opponent, Marshall took a 10-5 decision over Tennessee High’s Mason Campbell for the title.
Greeneville’s Hunter Shelton (113) and Josue Castillo (126), along with West Greene’s Jeffery Hawk (138) and Hunter Gregg (170) finished runner-up in their respective weight classes.
The Devils also got third-place finishes from Gabe Oakley (106) and Angus Herrell (160), while West Greene’s Zachary Carroll placed third at 285.
In addition, Chuckey-Doak’s Danny Turberville (113) and West Greene’s Drew Pursley (106) qualified for sectionals with their fourth-place finishes.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class at sectionals on Feb. 18 advance to the TSSAA individual state championships, which take place Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.