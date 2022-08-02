ELIZABETHTON — The Greeneville Flyboys took down the Elizabethton River Riders 7-2 behind impressive efforts from Myles Smith, Cameron Laliberte and the bullpen on Monday night.
Smith, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI, started his strong night in the top of the first inning with a leadoff infield single and two stolen bases before Laliberte, 4-for-4 with one RBI, drove him in with an RBI single to give the Flyboys a 1-0 lead.
Smith again come through in the second, with a two-run double to score Maddox Mihalakis and Alex Diaz, both of whom reached on walks.
Greeneville starter Nathaniel Kiser held Elizabethton scoreless until a solo home run and an RBI groundout put the River Riders on the board. Kiser was pulled before the fourth inning with an apparent elbow injury, keeping his line at three innings, four hits, two runs and three strikeouts.
Right-hander Jacob Willett (1-0), a Chuckey-Doak High School grad and current Tusculum University pitcher, threw two scoreless innings and earned his first win of the summer.
The Flyboys got some insurance in the seventh. After Diaz was hit by a pitch, Smith singled and Will Brown drove in a run with a sac fly. A River Rider throwing error allowed Smith to score for a 5-2 lead.
In the eighth inning, Jack O’Riley led off with a single before Mihalakis drove him in with a triple. David Bishop’s sac fly made it 7-2.
The Flyboys bullpen was dominant, holding the River Riders scoreless over six innings. Tyler Blankenship threw two innings of one-hit ball while striking out two, and Ryan Schiefer closed with two innings of hitless ball while striking out four.
Greeneville is in third place in the Appalachian League West Division standings at 26-26, 10 games back of front-running Kingsport (35-15). The Flyboys play at Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Bluefield for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.