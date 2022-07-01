A two-run home run from Myles Smith in the bottom of the sixth gave the Greeneville Flyboys a 6-4 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders Thursday night.
Elizabethton (11-15) took the lead in the top of the second inning, after an error by Dub Gleed allowed Isaac Williams to score and make it 1-0. A triple by Ty Peters allowed Reagan Guthrie to come around and score and swell the River Rider advantage to 2-0. An RBI groundout by Zach Freeman brought in Peters and made the game a 3-0 lead for Elizabethton.
The Flyboys (13-13) answered in the bottom of the second inning, as a two-run double from Cameron LaLiberte brought home Beau Ankeney and Shemar Dalton to cut the lead to 3-2.
Elizabethton stormed right back in the top of the third, as a Williams bloop single to the outfield scored Harrison Rodgers to push the advantage back to 4-2.
After a fielding error by Peters, Jack O’Reilly was able to sneak into home and score a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Gleed led off the bottom of the fifth by reaching base on a hit-by-pitch and then advanced to third after Brock Daniels reached on an error. A wild pitch by Cole Rodriguez scored Gleed and the Flyboys tied it up at four runs apiece.
After Dalton drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth inning, Smith hit his third home run of the season 363 feet over the right field wall to give Greeneville its first lead of the contest.
Elizabethton saw its best chance to tie the game in the top of the ninth after drawing a pair of walks in the inning. Carson Jacobs came out of the pen and forced a flyout to right field by Rodgers to Cian Sahler and ended the game.
Roan Tarbert (1-0) earned the win after going two innings, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out four. Jacobs earned his second save of the year, getting the pop fly to end the game. Riley Taylor started the game for the Flyboys and went five innings, giving up two earned runs off five hits, walking two and striking out seven. Graham Breite went 1.2 innings, walking two and striking out three.
BR Flowers (1-1) was handed the loss, giving up two runs off two hits in 2.2 innings, walking one and striking out four. Sean Hollister started the game for Elizabethton, going four innings while giving up three runs off three hits, walking three and striking out one.
UP NEXT
The Flyboys and River Riders will meet for the second game of their series Friday at 7 p.m.