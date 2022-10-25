GRAY — Chuckey-Doak’s Carmela Smock and Greeneville’s Morgan Leach qualified for the Class A/2A cross country state meet with strong runs in the Region 1 small school races at Daniel Boone High School on Tuesday.
Smock, a junior, will be making her first state appearance, continuing her surge to the front of the Greene County girls cross country scene this season. She finished fifth on Tuesday with a time of 22:09.8 on Boone’s 5K course.
Leach, a senior, will be making his second straight state appearance after finishing 10th with a time of 18:25.2 on Tuesday.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington won the girls meet on Tuesday with a time of 19:58.3, while Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz won the boys meet with a time of 17:15.3.
Smock’s time of 22:09.8 is a personal record and was two and a half minutes faster than the next girls runner from Greene County.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I was hopeful I would make it to state,” said Smock, who looked as if she had hardly broken a sweat following the race. “I really wanted to make myself proud, my teammates and coach proud and just live up to my potential.
“This was one of my best runs of the year. I think I was just really, really motivated. I felt good about it today. I was excited.”
Leach finished third in last year’s region meet to become Greeneville’s first male cross country runner to qualify for state since the team went in 2016.
Leach contracted COVID a couple weeks ago and his time of 18:25.2 on Tuesday was nearly a minute slower than his region run of 17:43.5 a year ago.
“The COVID set me back pretty bad this season, but I feel like I’ve recovered pretty well,” Leach said. “I’m not back to where I used to be yet, but I think when track season rolls around I’ll definitely be ready.
“I’m pretty excited about getting back to state just to know I’ve done it again. Just to make it back shows I really didn’t give up. It’s just good to go back.”
The boys and girls state meets will be held in Hendersonville on Nov. 3.
“It’s important for the program to have somebody there,” said Greeneville coach Larry Blalock. “It looks like Morgan ran loose and ran well today. He’s still got a little ways to go (coming off COVID), but fortunatelty he has about nine days to go before he has to do it again.”
The top four teams in the region qualified for state with the top five individuals not on qualifying teams also making state.
Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Volunteer and Tennessee High were the top four boys teams in Tuesday’s meet, while Greeneville finished seventh and South Greene was 11th.
Volunteer, Tennessee High, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Elizabethton were the top four girls teams, while Greeneville finished fifth and West Greene took seventh.
With one of its top runners sidelined with COVID, Greeneville’s girls missed state by just eight points. The Lady Devils who ran all finished red-faced and sweaty.
“The girls really put forth the effort. They came up just short,” Blalock said. “We’re young, though. Except for one, all our girls will be back next year. They’ve gained a lot of experience this year.”
GIRLS
1. Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High) 19:58.3; 2. Jenna Pittman (Cocke County) 20:48.9; 3. Jacie Begley (Volunteer) 21:32.9; 4. Stefani Johnson (Gatlinburg-Pittman) 21:46.7; 5. Carmela Smock (Chuckey-Doak) 22:09.8; 23. Riley Castro (Greeneville) 24:40.2; 24. Sophia Taylor (West Greene) 25:30.2; 26. Susan Mulhollen (Greeneville) 25:57.5; 27. Darla Kammerdiener (Greeneville) 25:58.5; 29. Natalie Freise (South Greene) 26:06.4; 30. Madison Carpenter (Greeneville) 26:20.7; 34. Chloe Williford (Greeneville) 26:40.4; 38. Bhavya Sah (West Greene) 27:05.9; 46. Sydney Doane (Greeneville) 28:03.7; 54. Annika Vines (Greeneville) 28:57.0; 55. Sierra Davenport (South Greene) 29:00.0; 57. Macy Hinkle (West Greene) 29:29.0; 60. Heidi Harmon (Chuckey-Doak) 29:40.4; 65. Grace Lampe (Greeneville) 30:40.3; 67. Hannah Brooks (West Greene) 30:58.0; 75. Ariel Piatt (West Greene) 34:15.7; 78. Madison Darnell (South Greene) 34:48.8; 83. Destiney Marbry (South Greene) 37:26.0
BOYS
1. Roman Borghetti-Metz (Volunteer) 17:15.3; 2. Adrian Nelka-Hernandez (Gatlinburg-Pittman) 17:45.5; 3. Max Garner (Elizabethton) 17:49.9; 4. Riley Vernon (Elizabethton) 17:54.0; 5. Charlie Wilson (Volunteer) 18:00.0; 10. Morgan Leach (Greeneville) 18:25.2; 38. Issac Gibson (Greeneville) 20:17.5; 39. Simon Holt (Greeneville) 20:21.4;45. Simon Ray (South Greene) 20:39.4; 52. Zackriah Duncan (South Greene) 20:53.0; 56. Elijah Williams (West Greene) 21:12.0; 58. CJ Parham (West Greene) 21:13.4; 65. Jack Lampe (Greeneville) 21:55.0; 68. Blake Lippard (Chuckey-Doak) 22:24.1; 70. Chase Jablonski (Greeneville) 22:29.6; 73. Ben Ballast (South Greene) 22:34.0; 83. Russell Hickey (Greeneville) 23:31.1; 87. Johsua Hyde (Greeneville) 23:57.0; 102. Lucah Wilkerson (South Greene) 26:35.3; 105. Evan Ryan (South Greene) 27:41.4; 111. Hudson Fillers (Greeneville) 31:01.6; 113. Alex Dimas (Chuckey-Doak) 34:24.2