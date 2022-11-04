PREP CROSS COUNTRY Smock, Leach Run At State Meet Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Chuckey-Doak's Carmela Smock finished 33rd overall at the TSSAA state meet. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville's Morgan Leach finished 53rd overall at the TSSAA state meet. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HENDERSONVILLE — Carmela Smock and Morgan Leach ended their 2022 cross country seasons on the big stage Thursday.Smock, a junior at Chuckey-Doak, finished just 2:34 behind the overall winner in the TSSAA Class A-2A state championships at Sanders Ferry Park.Of the 234 runners in Thursday’s Class A-2A race, Smock placed 33rd overall with a time of 21:42.77.Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington was the individual medalist by 14 seconds (19:08.35).On the boys side, Leach finished in 18:09.36 to place 53rd out of 257 runners. The Greeneville High School senior qualified for state each of the last two years.Signal Mountain swept the Class A-2A team championships, scoring 63 points on the boys side while the girls tallied 64. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carmela Smock Morgan Leach Championship Sport Zoe Arrington Tssaa Class Cross Country Runner Class A-2a Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home Halloween Happenings Draws Residents To Downtown Greeneville John Deere Adds 100 Jobs With New Zero-Turn Mower Line Knights Hold Off Buffs For Best Regular Season Ever