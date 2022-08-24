CROSS COUNTRY Smock Leads Local XC Runners At Panther Creek Aug 24, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORRISTOWN — Chuckey-Doak junior Carmela Smock earned the only top 10 finish by a Greene County runner in Tuesday’s Panther Creek Invitational.With her time of 23:42.90, Smock placed fifth overall.West Greene finished fifth in the standings with 150 points, while South Greene (155) took sixth.Medalist Kacey Holliday (21:35.2) led Alcoa to the team championship with 28 points, half of runner-up Morristown West (56).West Greene’s Jhonen Bath had the highest finish on the boys side by a Greene County runner, placing 13th with a time of 20:48.60. Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene didn’t post team scores.Morristown West had five runners in the top 10, winning the boys team title with 25 points while runner-up Alcoa had 55. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags West Greene Carmela Smock Sport Chuckey-doak Runner Alcoa South Greene Morristown West Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Greene Devils Blitz Mistake-Prone Central Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years GUEST COLUMN: Kids Can Read In Tennessee