While most schools across the state were closed for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, 16 boys bowling teams had other orders of business to tend to – win a sectional and qualify for the TSSAA state tournament later this week in Smyrna.
Greeneville, the Region 1 runner-up, traveled to Sevier County, the Region 2 champion with Sevier County winning 20-3.
Both teams got off to a good start, splitting the six individual games, but the homestanding Bears grabbed a 5-3 advantage (1108-1051).
Kayden Lamon (205) and Patrick Buckner (204) paced Sevier County, followed by Leland Metcalf (194) and Lukas Raney (188). Greeneville’s leaders were Casey Doughty (221), Jayden Key (214), Trey Gudger (169) and Grant Litchfield (163).
The first Baker game saw Sevier County claim a 203-196 win and extend its lead to 7-3.
In the second Baker game, the Smoky Bears would catch fire late and pull away to a 193-162 win and a 9-3 lead.
Looking to keep the match within striking distance, Greeneville would strike out in the third game to settle for a 171. But Sevier County’s anchor, Kayden Laymon, would double and would get a good count to settle for a 172 and an 11-3 advantage.
With the match well in hand, the Smoky Bears would roll off five straight strikes en route to a 246-181 win.
The final game saw Sevier County complete the Baker sweep 104-95 and win the match 20-3.
Sevier County runs its record to 26-0 heading into the state tournament where they will face Signal Mountain on Thursday morning.