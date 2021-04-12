GATLINBURG — All three local soccer teams went to Gatlinburg over the weekend looking to challenge themselves at the Smoky Mountain Cup.
Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville and West Greene all had the opportunity to take on opponents that do not normally appear on their schedules as they try to find out where they need to grow to be able to make deep postseason runs.
“We’re just trying to play the toughest competition we can and learn from every game,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “The regular season is a process to get us ready for the postseason, and this tournament is part of that. We want to win every single game we play, of course, but we especially want to win the last three at the end of the year.”
Greeneville went 1-1-1 over the weekend starting with a 3-2 win over Cookeville on Friday. On Saturday it fell 1-0 to McGill-Toolen of Alabama and on Sunday it tied with Station Camp 1-1.
On Saturday morning it was ultimately a slow start that doomed the Devils as McGill-Toolen controlled possession throughout the first 20 minutes and found the back of the net in the 13th minute.
The deciding goal came on a free kick that Luke Picicci launched from 35 yards. The ball curled hard from left to right and in the heavy winds and snuck into the top right corner of the frame just out of the reach of keeper Aiden Creech.
As the game progressed Greeneville was able to create more offensive opportunities, but could not get their shots past keeper Eric Gonzalez.
In the 34th minute the Devils found Samuel Crawford in the box for an open look. He fired from 15 yards but Gonzalez was able to stop the shot.
The shots kept coming from Crawford and Drew Shelton throughout the second half, but nothing reached the back of the net.
“I was happy with the boys effort in the second half,” Graham said. “We thought the first 15-20 would dictate play, and we gave up that goal in the 13th minute. That took some wind out of us. But in the second half we made some adjustments, and we were able to combine a little bit better. It just wasn’t enough to get that equalizer.”
In the 64th Crawford had a chance to beat the defense, running with McGill-Toolen’s Jackson Ward into the box. As Crawford started to swing at the ball Ward broke to the left and Gonzalez dove in. Crawford’s knee collided with the keeper’s face and sent him out of the game with an injury. Gonzalez never touched the ball, and took down Crawford who was trying to score. Instead of a penalty kick for Greeneville Crawford was given a yellow card.
In Sunday’s game against Station Camp it was a penalty kick by Crawford in the 73rd minute that drew Greeneville to even in a 1-1 tie.
On Friday in a 3-2 win over Cookeville Cade Shelton scored two goals and Crawford added one. Cade Shelton and Drew Shelton each had an assist in the game.
West Greene went 0-2-1 in it’s three games in the Smoky Mountain Cup. On Friday the Buffaloes fell 4-1 to Evangel Christian of Alabama. On Saturday it tied Anderson County 0-0 and then fell to David Crockett 2-0.
“We are playing a bit timid right now,” West Greene coach Logan Minnick said. “We’re trying to find ourselves, and figure out who we are. Some of it may be that we have a big game with University High on Tuesday, and they want to save their legs, but we can’t do that. We have to come out of our shells a little bit.”
On Saturday afternoon the Buffaloes had to fight through driving rain and heavy winds, but under the tough conditions the defense held strong to earn the shutout. Goalie Hunter Gregg was the biggest part of that as he continually snatched wet balls out of the air on his way to seven saves.
“Hunter played great,” Minnick said. “He’s pretty new to the game as a sophomore who started playing in middle school, but you can tell he plays receiver in football. He has great hands. What is impressive is how he is becoming a better leader back there.”
The biggest of Gregg’s saves may have come in the 59 minute when the Mavericks were awarded a penalty kick. The penalty was awarded after Gregg chased down a rebound through traffic but went through an Anderson County player to stop the ball.
Brice Degenhart took the shot, but Gregg dove to his right and grabbed the ball before it could cross the goal line.
The Buffaloes played both games on Saturday without one of their top offensive weapons, Nic Auer, who went down with a leg injury on Friday. That led to some tentative play up front in the first half, but in the second half West Greene did have some hopeful opportunities despite the playing conditions.
In the 57th minute Jay Higgins sent a long free kick from midfield to Marcos Espinosa on the left flank. Espinosa crossed the ball to Henry Awayes at the top of the box but Mavs’ keeper Shawn Hill knocked the shot away.
Awayes looked to a have sure goal in the 60th minute after Hill came out of the frame to break up an attempt by Blair Shelton. Awayes fired into the open goal from 30 yards, but at the last second Degenhart dove in and blocked the ball with his chest.
Shelton and Espinosa made a few more promising runs in the final 20 minutes, but none of them were able to break the tie.
Chuckey-Doak’s offense came alive during the tournament and went 2-1.
The Black Knights started on Thursday with a 2-1 loss to Gibbs. Roberto Vazquez scored the Knights’ goal in the 78th minute. Bryann Zapata made eight saves, including one on a penalty kick.
On Friday against Carter Chuckey-Doak earned a 7-2 victory.
Angelo Sobrero got the scoring started early with goals in the first and ninth minutes, before completing his hat trick in the 67th minute. Ethan Grindstaff scored in the second and 17th minutes while Vazquez and Ethan Wagner also found the back of the net.
Marco Rojas had three assists while Gridstaff and Wagner each had one.
Zapata made seven saves.
On Saturday Chuckey-Doak beat Providence Academy 4-2. Vazquez scored two goals, and Rojas had a goal and two assists. Sobrero scored a goal and Gridstaff added an assist. Zapata made 10 saves.