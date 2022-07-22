The baseball was flying at Pioneer Park on Thursday night as the Greeneville Flyboys and Burlington Sock Puppets belted a total of four home runs in Burlington’s 16-10 Appalachian League win.
Greeneville remains in third place in the Appy League’s West Division standings at 21-22, eight games back of front-running Kingsport (28-13). Burlington remains atop the East at 32-11.
The Flyboys will host Burlington at 7 p.m. Friday.
Burlington got home runs on Thursday from Ryan McCrystal, who slugged his second of the summer in a three-run fourth inning, and DeAngelo Giles, who slugged his sixth of the summer in a two-run eighth inning.
The Sock Puppets pushed across six runs in the second inning to take a 6-2 lead and never trailed again.
Greeneville got home runs from Myles Smith, who slugged his fourth of the summer in a two-run first inning, and Dub Gleed, who slugged his third of the summer for the Flyboys’ lone run in the fourth inning.
The two teams combined for 29 hits – 15 by the Sock Puppets, 14 by the Flyboys.
McCrystal finished 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and seven RBI, while Trey Law was 3-for-6 with two RBI for Burlington.
Greeneville’s Jack O’Reilly went 3-for-5 with a double, a sacrifice fly and five RBI. Brock Daniels, who has been selected as a starter for the West in Tuesday’s all-star game at Burlington, went 3-for-6 with his sixth stolen base of the summer.
Burlington reliever Bishop Woods (1-0) notched the win. In 1.1 innings, he gave up a hit, two unearned runs, walked none and struck out one.
Greeneville starter Shane Tucker (2-1) took the loss. In three innings, he gave up five hits, six unearned runs, walked three and struck out three.
Former Chuckey-Doak High School and current Tusculum University pitcher Jacob Willett followed Tucker with two innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, walked one and struck out one.
SPANO, NEWTON SQUARE OFF
Former Greeneville Greene Devils Braden Spano and Keylan Newton played against each other in the Johnson City Doughboys’ 21-1 win over the Bristol State Liners on Thursday in Johnson City.
Spano, playing first base and batting cleanup for Johnson City, went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI. In five games with the Doughboys this summer, he is batting .550 (11-for-20) with a double and four RBI.
In his debut for Bristol, Newton (0-1) drew the start on the mound and didn’t make it out of the first inning. He got two outs, gave up three hits, five runs, walked one, hit two batters and struck out none.
In their only time facing each other, Newton got Spano to pop out to second base on a 1-1 pitch for the second out of the first inning.