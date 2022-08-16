Coach Stephen Gregg didn’t have to remind his players they could play better. Instead, the defending Class A state champions reminded themselves after the opening set.
South Greene trailed only twice the rest of the night, defeating Chuckey-Doak 25-17, 25-6, 25-11 on Rebel Hill on Tuesday.
Coming out strong might be an understatement for the second set, as South Greene (2-0) allowed the first point before countering with nine straight. Three of those points came on net violations, after Ryleigh Gregg had served back-to-back aces.
“They kind of fired themselves up, which was good to see,” Stephen Gregg said. “They just kept that momentum.”
Chuckey-Doak (1-1) couldn’t get closer than 9-2, as the winners finished the second frame on an 11-2 run. Jordyn Roderick served three aces in a four-point stretch to make it 21-4, before a kill and two straight aces from Baylee Jennings brought up set point. Macey Snapp’s back-row kill gave the Lady Rebels a 2-0 lead.
“Baylee, we just gave her a uniform after school,” Gregg said. “To not have any game experience with that lineup, I thought it got better with her in there. Her serves were well.”
Chuckey-Doak’s only lead in the third set came at 3-2 on a Kendra Key kill.
South Greene answered with a 6-0 run and never looked back, a run which included three Roderick kills and another ace by Gregg.
Roderick finished with 16 kills and five blocks along with four service aces, while Gregg served 15 points with a team-high six aces. Ava Clark landed eight kills on 12 swings.
A service ace from Heidi Buch and a Hayleigh Hensley kill made it 17-10, before the Lady Rebels finished with an 8-1 run. Snapp served two straight aces, before back-to-back kills by Roderick for the final points.
“Jordyn backs everybody up with that big swing,” Gregg said. “I’ve put Macey in charge the last two years of controlling the back line, and she’s taken on a leadership role to guide our freshmen and show them what it takes … the team needs her there.”
Bailey Fair had two kills for Chuckey-Doak in each of the first two sets. Her block and service ace in the opening frame kept the Lady Black Knights within 18-16 before South Greene pulled away.
Gregg’s kill and a Davanie Tarleton block helped South Greene score the last five points, taking a 1-0 lead in the match after a set-point attack error.
Addison Compton finished with 33 assists, and Snapp had eight digs for South Greene.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak hosts Heritage, and South Greene visits Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday.