GRAY — Shawn Jones chose to look at the bigger picture — his rookie quarterbacks won’t see many defenses like the one they faced Saturday afternoon.
Having returned nine defensive starters from a year ago, Daniel Boone christened its new turf surface with a 26-0 win over South Greene at Ken Green Field.
The rebuilding Rebels (0-1) never crossed midfield in the game, their deepest drive reaching the 47 to start the second half. Henry Hamlin’s interception stopped the threat and kept the Trailblazers ahead 19-0.
South Greene gained just 60 total yards, including 12 yards rushing on 18 attempts.
“That’ll be the best team we play all year I feel,” Jones said. “We just have to get better from this … told them don’t get down on yourselves because they’re a good ball club, and we’ve got nine more games to go and a conference to win. That’s what we’ve got to look at.”
And in Jones’ eyes, the Trailblazers (1-0) should’ve led only 10-0 at halftime.
Isaiah Ealey ended Boone’s first drive with a diving interception at the Rebel 3-yard line. But the Blazer defense delivered, with Mikey Ramirez tackling Conner Race for a safety.
Boone’s other non-offensive score came with 3:25 until halftime. Luke Scott, a VMI football commit, blocked a Rebel punt with Manny Dunlop returning it five yards for the touchdown and a 19-0 lead.
GROUND AND POUND
Boone gained 198 of its 352 total yards on the ground, led by Aiden Riner with 21 carries for 124 yards. Riner's 3-yard touchdown capped an eight-play, 56-yard drive in the third quarter, after his 30-yard scamper on third-and-2 had moved the Trailblazers into the red zone.
Luke Jenkins went 12-of-19 for 154 yards and drove Daniel Boone 46 yards in five plays following the first-quarter safety. His 14-yard corner route to Landon Kirkpatrick and Ben Shrewsberry’s 31-yard field goal in the second quarter made it a 12-0 game.
Daniel Boone dominated time of possession 29:45 to 18:15.
FEET TO THE FIRE
Jacob Susong completed 5-of-12 for 46 yards to lead South Greene offensively, with Cody Rambo catching four passes for 34.
Nash Rader completed four passes but led the Rebels in rushing with 13 yards.
Susong’s 18-yard completion to Rambo and Rader’s 14-yard keeper were the Rebels’ longest plays.
“We just have to do better blocking up front, but Boone had a whole lot to do with us not sustaining drives,” Jones said. “Kind of a tough way to start your season with two new quarterbacks, but we’re not going to shy away from anybody.”
Conner Marshall’s interception stopped a third-quarter Daniel Boone drive at the Rebel 35.
Derek Miller led South Greene’s defense with 10 total stops, one for loss. Phillip Blair, Hunter Burkey, Zander Thompson, Dion Blair and Levi Treadway each had one stop in the backfield.
UP NEXT
South Greene welcomes Knoxville Catholic for its home opener Friday on Rebel Hill.