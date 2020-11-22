WHITE PINE — The South Greene girls basketball team fought hard to come back in its season opener on Saturday, but the hole the Lady Rebels dug early was too deep.
In a Hall of Champions game at Lakeway Christian Academy, the Lady Rebels fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter before falling to Sullivan Central 68-67.
“I kind of anticipated that the game would be a little sluggish,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Normally we would have two or three scrimmages in, and several more hours of prep before our first game. Tonight was sloppy. We made some adjustments to take away their point guard, and we had opportunities late. We tied it up and had a chance to go in front. I liked the way we fought back, but we should have never been behind by that much.”
After a rough start, South Greene spent the rest of game clawing its way back, but the fourth quarter started with the Lady Rebels trailing 56-51.
With 5:14 left, Haley Kells drove the lane and kicked the ball out to Kiley Collins who knocked down a 3-pointer to close the gap 59-58.
The teams traded buckets until the 30-second mark when Kells grabbed her own rebound and put up a floater from the right side of the lane to knot things 67-67.
On the trip the other way, Jaelyn West made one of two at the free-throw line to give Sullivan Central a 68-67 lead.
South Greene had one more chance with nine seconds left, but Jayden Merriweather missed the front end of a one-and-one.
“We can definitely get better from this. We can definitely learn from this,” Gregg said. “We just have to be more offensive minded when a team is pressing us. We need to get out and go. There were things we could have taken advantage of that we didn’t.”
The day started poorly for the Lady Rebels as they could not figure out how to slow the Lady Cougars, while it also took five minutes to get anything going on offense.
Kells scored the game’s first points four seconds after the Lady Rebels won the tip, but then it was all Sullivan Central for a while.
The Lady Cougars hit four 3-pointers in the opening five minutes while using transition offense to build a 24-7 lead. Five players scored in the run with Emma Niebrugge scoring eight points and Anna Niebrugge scoring seven points.
With 3:01 left in the opening period, Kells broke the streak with a layup. And with 57 seconds remaining, Addison Williams put one off the glass to close the gap to 27-20.
The first quarter ended with the Lady Cougars leading 30-20.
At the midway point of the second quarter, the Lady Rebels used triples from Kells and Collins to narrow the margin to 38-30.
With 2:40 left, Collins hit from deep on the right side to cut the Lady Cougars’ lead to 40-36. She then made two free throws to send South Greene to halftime trailing 42-38.
The teams traded points most of the third quarter. Collins got the Lady Rebels within 49-47 when she made a pair at the charity stripe.
Sullivan Central responded with seven unanswered points highlighted by a corner 3 from West.
A pair of transition layups by Kells ended the quarter with Sullivan Central leading 56-51.
Kells led South Greene with 24 points. Collins scored 20 and Merriweather put in 12.
Emma Niebrugge led Sullivan Central with 19 points. Anna Niebrugge, West and Katie Horne each scored 11.
South Greene 20 18 13 16 — 67
Sullivan Central 30 12 14 12 — 68
South Greene: Kells 24, Collins 20, Merriweather 12, Williams 6, Roderick 3, Mullins 2
Sullivan Central: E. Niebrugge 19, A. Niebrugge 11, West 11, Horne 11, Morales 5, Stinson 4, Pendleton 3, Walling 2, Lambert 2
MARYVILLE 78 SOUTH GREENE 59
Later in the day, South Greene fell to Maryville.
Maryville is considered one of the best Class 3A teams in the state, led by Iowa State signee Danae Fritz and East Tennessee State signee Aaliyah Vananda.
Maryville jumped on top 25-12 in the first quarter led by 17 points and four 3-pointers from Gracie Midkiff.
From that point, South Greene played close with Maryville but could not put a dent in the lead.
Midkiff led all scorers with 27 points. Fritz had 21 and Vananda had 15.
South Greene put four players in double figures led by Kells and Collins who each scored 13 points. Merriweather scored 11 points and Jordyn Roderick put in 10.
South Greene 12 16 14 17 — 59
Maryville 25 21 14 18 — 78
South Greene: Kells 13, Collins 13, Merriweather 11, Roderick 10, Clark 7, Woods 5
Maryville: Midkiff 27, Fritz 21, Vananda 15, Cvitikovic 5, Gentry 5, Meschede 2, Edwards 2, Hollenkamp 1.