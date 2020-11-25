JONESBOROUGH — It was not pretty at times on Tuesday, but in their first outing with most of the varsity squad available, the South Greene boys basketball team fought back late to steal a win over Unicoi County.
In the Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett High School, the Rebels did not lead until the final 20 seconds, but they were able to advance to the semifinals with a 47-46 win over the Blue Devils.
“We didn’t know what we were going to get tonight. We’ve had one day with these football players,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “It was ugly at times, but they played hard enough to get the win. These guys have gotten to the point where they expect to win, and at the end there was no doubt in my mind.”
The offense was a little rusty, as expected since most of the team had practiced once since football season ended on Friday, but the defense held strong to keep the game within reach for a final push in the fourth quarter.
“Defense was very important,” Hoese said. “I watched (Unicoi) play Tennessee High on Saturday, and they were up and down the floor making threes the whole game. We gave up some threes tonight, but we just kept plugging away. Somebody made a play every time we needed one.”
The Rebels made it 36-34 going into the fourth quarter on Tuesday, but the Blue Devils pulled back out to a 41-34 lead on a triple from Eli Johnson and a runner from Bryson Peterson early in the final frame.
With 2:21 left, Ty Bailey hit from deep along the left wing to cut the Blue Devils’ lead to three points, and with 1:09 remaining Preston Bailey made two at the free-throw line to narrow the margin to 43-42.
With 20 seconds left, Ty Bailey put his head down and charged the rim for two points through contact. He then made the free toss that followed to put South Greene up for the first time all night 45-44.
The Blue Devils went back in front 46-45 when Peterson made two charity tosses with 12 seconds remaining.
Ty Bailey followed by taking the ball coast to coast and drawing a foul on his way to the rim. He made both free throws with eight seconds left to lift the Rebels to the 47-46 win.
Bailey, one of two players who saw action on Tuesday that had been with the basketball team all preseason, had a good night for South Greene as he led the way with 21 points.
“Ty Bailey had a slow start, but he ended up finishing really strong,” Hoese said. “Ty has been our motor in practice the last three weeks. He doesn't get tired. When they put their big man on him late we saw a mismatch and went after it.”
The night started with South Greene struggling to find the bottom of the net. By the time Luke Myers made the Rebels’ first field goal with 4:04 left in the first quarter they were trailing 6-3.
On the other end of the floor, South Greene made sure it was hard for the Blue Devils to get good looks and went into the second quarter trailing 9-7.
Unicoi County started the second quarter with a triple from Robbie O’Dell. After Johnson hit a jumper from the lane with 5:47 left in the half, the Blue Devils led 16-8.
Johnson and O’Dell each connected from behind the arc in the closing portion of the first half to take a 26-19 lead into intermission.
Myers started the second half with a three-point play for South Greene, but Unicoi kept its distance with a trio of triples from Grant Hensley, O’Dell and Johnson.
Jay Higgins cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 35-32 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.
Higgins then made two at the foul line with 54 seconds left to narrow the gap to 36-34.
Myers finished with 10 points. Johnson led Unicoi County with 15 points and O’Dell scored 12.
South Greene will play Daniel Boone at 6 p.m. Friday.
South Greene 7 12 15 13 — 47
Unicoi County 9 17 10 10 — 46
South Greene: T. Bailey 21, Myers 10, Higgins 6, Fillers 3, Hartman 3, P. Bailey 2, Hawk 1, Robinson 1.
Unicoi County: Johnson 15, O’Dell 12, Peterson 7, Slagle 5, Hensley 5, Swinehart 2.