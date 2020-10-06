The volleyball postseason got underway on Monday. And while hardly breaking a sweat, South Greene ensured itself a spot in the Region 1-A tournament.
In the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament, the Lady Rebels quickly took down an overmatched Happy Valley squad 25-4, 25-2, 25-5.
“It’s good to get that first game behind you in tournament play. Now we’re assured a berth in region play,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “I felt like the little things showed up tonight. Our coverages were there. We didn’t have a lot of balls we had to get up for, but I felt like we were in position. It’s good to see some of our drills are starting to become habit.”
The Lady Rebels advance to the District 1-A championship game that will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at South Greene. North Greene and Sullivan North will start the night at 6 p.m. with the other semifinal contest. The winner will advance to play South Greene.
Monday night started with South Greene scoring the first four points and Addison Williams accounting for three of them with two kills and a tip.
After an error, Sydney Gentry served South Greene to a 17-1 lead. She had three aces in the run while Williams added three more kills. Haley Kells and Mackenzie Niston also added kills for the Lady Rebels.
Lily Southerland served South Greene to a 23-3 lead before a kill by Jordyn Roderick finished the 25-4 win.
Happy Valley’s Samantha Hammett tied the second set 1-1 with a tip, but that was about the only thing that went the Lady Warriors’ way in the set.
With Gentry at the service line, South Greene’s lead moved to 8-1 as she came up with two aces.
After an error broke the streak, South Greene finished the set by scoring the final 17 points. Aydan Dyer had five aces in the run while Kells and Roderick each had two kills on the way to a 25-2 win.
In the third set, Roderick took over at the net and slammed down six kills on the way to a 19-2 South Greene lead. Alex Bergquist had four aces in the run.
Kells put down two kills over the final three points and South Greene captured a 25-5 win.
Roderick led South Greene with 14 kills while Williams had nine. Gentry had 18 service points and 18 assists. Southerland had 12 assists and Dyer had 12 digs.
Happy Valley advanced to the semifinals by defeating Hancock County 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 19-25, 17-15 in the first match on Monday.
South Greene now turns its attention to winning the district title, the first step in returning to the state tournament for the 12th consecutive year.
“We have to stay healthy to make a good postseason push,” Gregg said. “But I really want to see more excitement. Some games are hard to get up for, but we are in the postseason now and we need to be excited about making good plays and about winning.”
Knights, Buffs Bounced
The West Greene Lady Buffaloes ended their season with a 3-0 loss at Pigeon Forge in the opening round of the District 2-2A tournament.
The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights lost 25-12, 25-8, 25-8 at Sullivan East in the first round of the District 1-2A tournament, ending their season.