BAILEYTON — Far as Conner Race is concerned, the right mindset makes a world of difference.
Four trips to the end zone help too.
Race ran for three touchdowns and caught another, helping lead South Greene to a 58-7 triumph at North Greene. Friday’s win marked the Rebels’ 40th against just four losses in the rivalry.
Race bounced outside and ran 22 yards for his first touchdown to break a 7-7 tie in the first quarter. The Rebels (3-5) controlled the game from there.
“We came in with a good mindset and handled our business,” Race said. “Our line blocked really well. We came out knowing we had to play hard, and we came out and did it.”
Race scored three times in the final eight minutes of the first half, giving the Rebels a 45-7 halftime lead.
North Greene (1-7) had reached the Rebel 8-yard line when Thomas Tesnear grabbed an errant pass and returned it 62 yards. Race went 33 yards up the middle on the next play for the touchdown, building a quick 32-7 lead.
And when South Greene held on fourth down at the Huskies’ 45, Race rewarded the defense after a pass interference call. His 30-yard dash made it 38-7.
Nash Rader’s interception and 15-yard return to midfield put South Greene on offense again, where Jacob Susong hit 5-of-6 passes for 44 yards. Cody Rambo caught three of the passes for 25, before Race darted six yards for his fourth trip to the end zone.
“I had to be a leader, step up and be a big part of the team this year,” Race said. “Couldn’t do it without my other guys on the team though.”
Race, fittingly, grabbed South Greene’s fifth interception midway through the third quarter. His 50-yard return set up a 4-yard touchdown by Phillip Blair.
PICK A WINNER
South Greene intercepted four passes in the second quarter alone. Dion Blair returned the first one 25 yards for a touchdown and a 26-7 lead, just one play after Keshawn Engram had taken a Susong pass 31 yards for a score.
Austin Cole’s one-handed interception stopped North Greene’s final drive of the first half.
“We bent there a little bit but didn’t break,” Rebels coach Shawn Jones said. “Just a good second quarter. That’s the kind of stuff we need.”
Susong played most of the game at quarterback, completing 9-of-12 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Nash Rader, who saw time in the backfield, ran twice for 99 yards. His 84-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
“He’s just an athlete,” Jones said. “We’ve got some athletes, just felt like we had to get them out there and get them going, and we did. Jacob played well at quarterback.”
Susong hit Trey Gentry for a 31-yard touchdown just 1:29 into the game.
But North Greene answered with a 74-yard drive. On a reverse, Grayson Collins took a pass behind the line of scrimmage and fired a 31-yard touchdown to Thomas Darnell, tying the game 7-7.
Collins’ 51-yard punt backed South Greene up. But leading 13-7, the Rebels moved quickly thanks to Levi Treadway’s 53-yard burst.
Gentry and North Greene’s Walker Hayes both had 41 yards receiving.
Yeshua Vaught gained 57 yards on 19 attempts, while Collins went 9-of-19 for 117 yards.
UP NEXT
South Greene visits Johnson County on Friday, while North Greene has the week off.