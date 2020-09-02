The lights will shine over Rebel Hill for the first time this season on Thursday night as South Greene takes on Cocke County in a gridiron battle.
The Rebels come into the game 2-0, and after an offseason filled with unknowns they are excited to play in front of the home crowd for the first time.
“This week is going to be huge for our guys,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “It’s very special to be able to play on Rebel Hill. All offseason we have just taken it week by week hoping to get to this game. We don’t know how many of these we are going have, so this one is special because we get to go out in front of the home crowd for the first time.”
Cocke County comes into the game with a 1-1 record having lost to Campbell County 29-3 in week one before knocking off Northview Academy 41-8 last Friday.
In last week’s win, the Big Red produced 312 yards of offense with 146 coming through the air and 166 on the ground. Quarterback Baylor Baxter was 11-of-14 passing with two touchdowns against the Cougars. John Norton ran in two touchdowns while he and Roman Stewart led Cocke County’s ground attack.
“They run a lot of zone read on offense. They don’t throw deep a lot, but they run a lot of bubble screens and tunnel screens,” Jones said. “They like to get guys in space and we are going to have to stay on them. They are really quick, but our secondary is getting better and they are going to be important.”
Last year, South Greene won at Cocke County 51-27. South Greene owns the all-time series 6-5 dating back to 1967.
Through two games, South Greene has shown the ability to put up big numbers on offense with a 38-21 win over Unicoi County in week one and a 49-12 win over Lakeway Christian in week two.
Quarterback Luke Myers has been the key to that offensive success, and he is coming off a game in which he threw for 108 yards and ran for 140 yards.
“Offensively I think we have been a little surprised,” Jones said. “We thought coming into the season that defense would be the backbone of the team. With no seven-on-seven and no scrimmages, we thought it might take three or four weeks for the offense to click. Through two games I’m really pleased with the points we are scoring. We just have to keep that up.”
In each of its first two contests this season, South Greene has rushed for over 200 yards and Jones expects Cocke County to load the box with eight or nine guys to stop the run. To handle that the Rebels might throw in some wrinkles this week to spread out the formation and get the ball on the perimeter.
As of Thursday morning, South Greene only had 18 tickets left for its home opener, as the stadium is at limited capacity to meet coronavirus guidelines. The remaining tickets will be sold at the school Thursday morning and no tickets will be available at the gate.
For fans wanting to watch the game that were not able to buy a ticket, South Greene will be live streaming the game through Grassroots Sports TV at grsportstv.com.