The hits ran out for South Greene on Sunday afternoon, and the Lady Rebels came up one game short of claiming the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Memorial Tournament championship.
South Greene advanced to the tournament’s championship game by beating David Crockett 5-2, but then fell to Unaka 4-0.
“We had a great tournament and I’m very proud of the girls. We just didn’t hit this last game,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. “I was proud of how they played in that David Crockett game, but I do think that took a lot out of them, playing back to back. I think we have been playing really well over the last couple of weeks.”
This is the second tournament in recent weeks that the Lady Rebels have done well. Two weeks ago, they made the final bracket of the Eastman Tournament in Kingsport. That has Hawk hopeful as the District 2-2A tournament is approaching.
“We have found some confidence and are starting to come together,” Hawk said. “I don’t want to jinx us, but we have played well in tournaments, and hopefully that carries over to the district tournament. We have dug ourselves a hole as far as the district standings go, but hopefully we can keep this going in the postseason which is right around the corner.”
The Lady Rangers started the championship game by putting up one run in the first inning. Trinity Bowers got things going by sending a rocket to third base that resulted in an error. A walk moved her up and then Kendall Bare sent a double into left field to score the run.
Unaka scored the rest of its runs in the third inning. Bowers started things again with a single to left field. Anna Parsons then put down a bunt single and Noelle Collins cleared the bases by dropping a three-run bomb just over the left-field fence.
South Greene put two runners in scoring position in the top of the fourth inning after Lexi Miller sent a ground ball past the third baseman and Katie Willett reached on an error that gave both runners an extra base.
Neither runner could make it any further and South Greene only managed to put one more runner in scoring position the rest of the evening. The Lady Rebels were held to six hits in the loss. They came from Whitney Casteel, Sydney Gentry, Rachel Aiken, Katie Willett, Anna Willett and Miller.
Mallory Fillers took the loss for South Greene. In six innings, she walked one and gave up nine hits.
SOUTH GREENE 5
DAVID CROCKETT 2
The Lady Rebels started Sunday with a win over a tough David Crockett team.
After South Greene sat down the Lady Pioneers in order in the top of the first inning, they took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the side.
Casteel started things with a single to left field and Gosnell followed with a walk. Gentry knocked in both runs with a line drive to right field.
In the second inning, Crockett got on the board when back-to-back errors allowed Riley Hope to score.
In the bottom of the second, South Greene loaded the bases on singles by Hannah Penley and Casteel, while Abigayle Susong reached on a walk. Haley Gosnell laid down a sacrifice bunt to push the lead to 3-1. Miller then came up with a two-RBI single to make that advantage 5-1.
Avery Hope added one more run for the Lady Pioneers in the fifth inning. She reached on a single and moved to third on a passed ball and wild pitch. Matty McKee then put a double in the right-center gap to close the gap to 5-2.
Gosnell went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Casteel went 2-for-3, and Miller and Gentry each had two RBI.
Fillers earned the win in the circle. She struck out one, walked none and gave up six hits.
In the other championship semifinal, Unaka beat Unicoi County 5-4.
On Friday, South Greene beat Happy Valley 14-3 and Cloudland 5-1.
NORTH GREENE 6
MORRISTOWN WEST 1
North Greene earned two wins on Sunday to win its consolation bracket, starting with a victory over Morristown West.
The Lady Huskies put up two runs in the top of the first inning. Zoe Sanders was the first to reach base when she was hit by a pitch. She then stole second and scored when Anna Weems slammed a single into left field.
Weems reached second on the play and scored when Kessie Antonelli sent a fly ball to right field that was dropped.
In the second inning, Morristown West found its only run when Alexis Brown led off the side with a solo home run.
Brown’s shot was the only hit Cambell Gaby gave up through the first five innings. In six innings, Gaby struck out six, walked none and gave up three hits.
In the top of the fifth inning, North Greene found some pop in its bats and pushed across four more runs. Breezy Savage led things off with a double to left field and was knocked in when Haley Kirkpatrick followed with a double to the left-center gap.
Sanders hit back up the middle but the throw to first was thrown out of play allowing Kirkpatrick to score. Weems then smacked an RBI double off the top of the fence in center field. Weems scored when Gaby dropped a single into shallow left field.
Weems finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. North Greene finished with six hits.
NORTH GREENE 9
CLOUDLAND 7
North Greene beat District 1-A rival Cloudland in its championship game.
The Lady Huskies gave up 15 hits but were able to leave most of those runners stranded.
Gaby took over on the rubber in the in the seventh inning and shut down the Lady Highlanders, striking out two of three batters she faced.
Paysli Randolph started the game and went five innings. She allowed 11 hits and walked four. Kylee Jones threw the sixth inning, giving up four hits with one walk.
Weems again led the Lady Huskies at the plate. She was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. Sanders went 3-for-3 with four RBI. Kirkpatrick was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and as a team North Greene produced 10 hits.
In its semifinal, Cloudland beat West Greene 5-2.
Chuckey-Doak struggled in its one game on Sunday, falling 8-0 to Claiborne. The Lady Knights earned just three hits. Makayla Ramsey, Sydney Shipley and Kaitlyn Foulks each had singles.
Greeneville lost to Morristown West 12-3 on Sunday.
The Lady Devils earned nine hits with Kaley Bradley, Ashlyn Rachon and Lydia Darnell all going 2-for-3. Bradley, Rachon, Laicy Darnell and Ella Moore all had doubles.
Lydia Darnell took the loss in the circle. In 2⅓ innings, she walked four, struck out one and gave up four hits.
Leah Phillips allowed six hits and walked two in 2⅔ innings.
Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Memorial Scholarship Recipients
Riley Hope, David Crockett
Mackenzie Baldwin, David Crockett
Alyssa Suits, David Crockett
Ava Brooks, Carter
Anna Grace Duncan, Carter
Shaunta Coffey, Grainger
Alexis Brown, Morristown West
Sejal Neas, Science Hill
Jannon Glaspie, Science Hill
Sydney Trosin, University High
Emily Morgan, University High
Ryleigh Owen, University High
Meredith Owen, Cherokee
Audrey Mowell, Cherokee
Randi Drinnon, Morristown East
Sarah King, Morristown East
Maura King, Morristown East
Haley Kirkpatrick, North Greene
Madison Devotie, Morristown West