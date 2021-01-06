The South Greene boys did not start the night the way coach Terry Hoese wanted on Tuesday night, but a second-half turnaround allowed the Rebels to pull away from West Greene for a 66-46 win.
“We came out and played sloppy to start, and I don’t know if that was because we had some dead legs from last night,” Hoese said. “West Greene did a good job, and they were ready for us. We had to make some adjustments at halftime. We started to make some shots in the second half, and we started to guard them differently, and that was the difference.”
The second half started with South Greene leading 29-26, but shots started falling at a higher rate and things tightened up on the defensive end to quickly expand that margin.
Ty Bailey got things going with a steal that he took coast to coast, then Jay Higgins put back an offensive rebound for a 33-26 lead.
Higgins hit a triple from the wing with 2:56 left in the third quarter to give the Rebels their biggest lead to that point at 43-30.
Higgins had one of his best nights as a Rebel as he put in 19 points, including nine in the third quarter.
“Jay did a great job,” Hoese said. “He crashed the boards and got some offensive rebounds and putbacks. He attacked the bucket tonight. He’s capable of having this type of night, and he did it while not shooting it great from outside.”
Allen Vaughn got the Buffaloes going again with his fourth 3-pointer of the night, and then Ethan Turner turned a steal into a layup to close the gap to 43-35 with 2:10 left in the period.
Braylan Rader then closed the quarter with a 3-pointer to cut South Greene’s lead to 46-39.
In the fourth quarter, South Greene gave up almost nothing on defense, holding West Greene without a field goal for the first 6:38 of the period. That defensive effort allowed the Rebels to pull away.
“Defense was extremely important late,” Hoese said. “Early we gave up too many driving lanes and some wide open threes. And you have to give West Greene credit for making some tough shots. But we did step up late to slow them down.”
The quarter started with Bailey banking in a backdoor layup through contact, and then sinking one at the foul line for a 49-39 advantage.
South Greene’s offense really began to get going at the midway point in the period when Chandler fillers drove the baseline for two points. Higgins followed with a driving layup, before Fillers came down the baseline again but this time dished to Aydan Hawk for two points.
Higgins finished the 10-0 run with a corner trey for a 61-42 lead with 2:58 left.
With 1:22 remaining, Turner put in West Greene’s only field goal of the final period.
The night started with South Greene’s Isaac Hoese and West Greene’s Vaughn trading 3-pointers. That was indicative of how much of the first half went.
South Greene did build an 11-5 advantage after Bailey got to the rim twice and Higgins added another driving layup.
West Greene then closed the quarter with Rader slashing through the lane twice and Vaughn hitting from deep twice to tie things 17-17.
The second quarter was largely played at the free-throw line with the Rebels going 9-of-16 and the Buffaloes going 2-of-5. The game was tied three times in the quarter, but Bailey hit three charity tosses in the final 41 seconds to give the Rebels a 29-26 lead.
Bailey led all scorers with 23 points. Vaughn led West Greene with 12 points while Turner put in 10.
West Greene 17 9 13 7 — 46
South Greene 17 12 17 20 — 66
West Greene: Vaughn 12, Turner 10, Rader 9, Frye 6, McIntrye 4, A. Williams 3, K. Williams 2.
South Greene: Bailey 23, Higgins 19, Myers 8, Fillers 7, Hoese 6, Hawk 3.
GIRLS
South Greene 73
West Greene 28
The South Greene girls got back on track with a dominating win.
The Lady Rebels were in their second game back after a three week break due to COVID-19 cancellations, and they looked much more precise than in a loss to Grainger on Friday.
“It's good to come back with a win tonight,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “You can tell we’re still not peaking with our stamina after the layoff, and I have a lot of girls gassed tonight. I don’t feel like we will play our best ball until we get that under us. But we were making some shots tonight and you could see improvement from the first half to the second half.”
The night started with four points from Haley Kells for a 4-0 Lady Rebels’ lead. Kiley Collins then sank a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 7-2.
Taylor Lawson scored six points in the period to try to keep West Greene in the game, but she accounted for all of the Lady Buffaloes’ points in the first quarter.
Ava Clark came off the bench to score four points inside for the Lady Rebels and Addison Williams put in three points as South Greene’s lead reached 16-6 at the close of the quarter.
Through the first four minutes of the second quarter, points were hard to find with South Greene scoring three and West Greene two.
Then over the final four minutes of the period South Greene started turning defense into offense. A pair of steals by Haley Susong led to one breakaway layup by Susong and another by Clark for a 25-8 lead.
Clark closed the half with another layup for a 29-8 Lady Rebels’ advantage at the break.
Clark, a freshman, got more minutes that usual with Jordyn Roderick out of the lineup due to quarantine, and she made the most of the opportunity by leading South Greene with 14 points.
“We have a lot of expectations for Ava, but she is still in that learning process as a freshman,” Gregg said. “We just want her to get better each day, and it was good to see her play with confidence today.”
In the third quarter, Addison Williams kept up the Lady Rebels’ defensive pressure as she finished the game with five points, six rebounds, five blocks and five steals. She was a big reason why West Greene managed just three points in the first four minutes of the second half as the lead moved to 38-11.
“Addison was a ball hawk everywhere tonight,” Gregg said. “She tried to challenge just about every shot. It speaks to her athletic prowess to be able to get that many deflections without getting many fouls.”
West Greene was able to go on a 7-0 run with Megan Daniels sinking a 3-pointer and getting to the rim for two points that closed the gap to 38-18.
South Greene then closed the quarter on a 14-0 run. Kells and Collins both connected from behind the arc in the stretch, while Kells also dropped in a mid-range jumper and scored on a fast-break layup for a 52-18 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Clark put in four more points in the paint while Susong scored eight points as part of her 13-point night.
Kells had 14 points for South Greene. Collins and Amelia Mullins both scored 10 points to put five Rebels in double figures.
West Greene 6 2 10 10 — 28
South Greene 16 13 23 21 — 73
West Greene: Lawson 8, Ripley 8, Daniels 5, Rader 3, Ellenburg 3, Jones 2.
South Greene: Clark 14, Kells 14, Susong 13, Collins 10, Mullins 10, Williams 5, Woods 5, Merriweather 2.