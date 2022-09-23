Don’t expect Jude Dyer to give up on any play.
So what if his punt hit a lineman and bounced backward? Dyer simply grabbed the ball and took it the distance.
Dyer’s awareness resulted in his fourth touchdown of the game, and South Greene Middle School celebrated Homecoming with a 58-0 win over Rogersville on Rebel Hill.
“He’s a great team player, but anytime he’s got the ball in his hands, he’s got a chance to score,” South Greene coach Alex Arwood said. “He can make something out of nothing a lot of times, but a lot of that also comes from extra effort by the other guys downfield, and just playing to the whistle.”
Dyer rushed for 104 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns to lead the Rebel rushing attack, while catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Ownby.
At quarterback, Ownby ran six times for 89 yards and two touchdowns while hitting 2-of-5 passes for 55. His 23-yard completion went to Colton Fillers.
“I told Shawn to just be confident this week, just come out and direct the offense and make plays when he saw plays there to make,” Arwood said. “He did exactly that tonight. He did a good job leading the team on several drives.”
Tripp Neas scored once on the ground, carrying the ball four times for 68 yards. Fillers accounted for South Greene’s other touchdown with his 51-yard interception return.
In total, South Greene gained 334 total yards, 279 on the ground, while allowing just 23 total.
Jordan Greer led the Rebels in tackles for loss with four, while Noah Wright and Eli Fillers had three apiece. Eli Lynn had two TFL, Dyer made a quarterback sack and Fillers recorded a team-high six stops.
Cortez Perez, Trenton Haynes and Lucas Murdock each made one stop behind the line.
South Greene travels to Chuckey-Doak on Thursday.
JOHN SEVIER 14
GREENEVILLE 12
KINGSPORT — Yordan Gomez-Mills ran for two touchdowns, but John Sevier stopped a late 2-point conversion to hold off Greeneville Middle School on Thursday.
Gomez-Mills carried twice for 63 yards, both for touchdowns. He scored from 15 yards in the first quarter for a 6-0 halftime lead, before his 48-yard touchdown cut the fourth-quarter deficit to two points.
Taren Claridy ran 11 times for 85 yards to lead the Greene Devils, and Cole Smith ran eight times for 26 while hitting Claridy on a 16-yard pass.
Gomez-Mills also led the Devils in tackles with 5 1/2, with Jamar Johnson making five stops and Hayden Moore 4 1/2.
The Greeneville JV dropped a 32-24 overtime heartbreaker, despite three touchdowns from Zyaire Neal.
Greeneville visits TA Dugger on Thursday.
BULLS GAP 16
NORTH GREENE 12
BULLS GAP — North Greene Middle School nearly erased a 14-0 second quarter deficit on the road Thursday night, coming up short on the final play.
Leon Johnson’s 20-yard gain set up a 1-yard touchdown by Matthew Boyd to make it 14-6 at the half. But after a fourth down stop, North Greene got tackled for a safety to make it 16-6.
Boyd made a diving catch from Josh Hightower on third-and-long to midfield, where Johnson went 50 yards and scored on the next play with two minutes left.
The Huskies forced a turnover on downs with 16 seconds on the clock, and Johnson reversed his field for a 60-yard gain with time running out. But the Bulldogs stopped him five yards short of the goal line.
In addition to his rushing efforts, Johnson also made a team-high 15 tackles defensively.
The Huskies welcome Surgoinsville on Thursday for their last home game.