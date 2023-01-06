MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL South Greene Middle Girls Fall Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Greene Middle girls kept it close early but couldn’t keep up with Ava Fleishour and Church Hill in the second half, falling 35-17 on Thursday.Fleishour scored a team-high 10 points, all in the third quarter to help the home team turn a 10-8 halftime lead into a 27-11 cushion entering the fourth.Clarissa Davis made an early 3-pointer and led the Lady Rebels with nine points. Madison Fillers added four, with Haylee Bird and Sadie Knowles both scoring two. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ava Fleishour Halftime Rebels Sport Home Team Lead Clarissa Davis Point Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal Teenager Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges