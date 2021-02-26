The South Greene girls did exactly what great teams do in the postseason on Friday night, they closed strong.
For three quarters, neither the Lady Rebels or Elizabethton could find any breathing room, but in the fourth quarter South Greene took over to capture a 58-49 win in Region 1-2A tournament quarterfinals.
“It’s been a roller coaster season, but I’m excited for the girls that we get to continue playing,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “With the starting and stopping we’ve not found a rhythm this year, but I feel like at tournament time we are starting to find that. This was a game that looked like it could go either way, but my girls stepped up big time in the fourth quarter.”
With the win South Greene advances to play at Sullivan East on Monday in the region semifinals. Sullivan Eats beat Cumberland Gap 65-46. The winner on Monday will advance to the region championship game and the state sectionals, the loser’s season will end.
“We’ve told the girls during this second season to take it one game at a time,” Gregg said. “Now if we win the next one we get two more games. It’s going to be tough going to Sullivan East, but we beat a tough Elizabethton team tonight.”
Friday’s fourth quarter started with South Greene leading 36-35. Haley Kells scored on a put back to open the period, but the Lady Cyclones kept pace and stayed within three points until the midway point.
With 4:07 left Braylee Woods put her head down and drove to the rim for a 45-42 South Greene lead. As Elizabethon was bringing the ball up the floor Jordyn Roderick tipped a pass at mid court, ran down the loose ball and laid it in for a 47-42 advantage.
Haley Kells then tapped a scoop shot off of the glass while getting hacked on the arm. She missed the free throw, but forced a jump ball on the rebound. That turned into another foul and a free throw by Jayden Merriweather for a 50-44 lead, South Greene’s biggest lead to that point.
A pair of free throws by Addison Williams with 1:43 pushed South Greene’s lead to 53-45, and Kells moved it to 55-45 with 48 seconds left.
The Lady Rebels’ defense allowed Elizabethton to make just two field goals over the final four minutes, and all evening South Greene’s defense was tough to beat in the half court.
“Once we got set in the half court, we were pretty tough in our zone,” Gregg said. “We rebounded well and we were able to get a hand up on their shooters. They have some scary shooters, and it was really important to defend them tonight.”
Roderick had a big night off of the bench for South Greene as she put in 15 points to lead the Lady Rebels in scoring.
“Tonight was huge for Jordyn,” Gregg said. “Anytime another kid can gain confidence it’s huge. Now her teammates see her confidence and are looking for her. She gives us another weapon, and we are a team that can be dangerous because we have so many people that score in different ways.”
South Greene took an early 5-2 lead when Merriweather sank a deep 3-pointer.
Elizabethton took a brief lead at 6-5 on a pair of free throws by Morgan Hendrick. In the final 1:08 of the first quarter South Greene scored six points, capped by a jumper from Roderick to put the Lady Rebels in front 11-6.
Roderick hit from the short corner to start the scoring in the second quarter, but then Elizabethton scored the next eight points to take a 14-13 lead. Torri Roberts hit from behind the arc in the run while Hendrick and Renna Lane each laid a bucket off of the glass.
Roderick put South Greene in front 21-19 when she took a transition feed from Amelia Mullins and sank a triple from the corner.
Hendrick converted a three-point play with 38 seconds left to push the Lady Cyclones in front 22-21. Roderick tied the game at 22-22 going into the halftime by making one at the foul line.
Roberts gave Elizabethton a 25-24 lead early in the third quarter, but then South Greene scored six straight points in a 14-second stretch.
Kells made one at the foul line and Williams was fouled putting back her miss. Williams made her free toss before Kiley Collins swiped the ball while Elizabethton was bringing it up the floor. Collins sent the ball back to Williams who put South Greene in front 30-25.
With 1:38 left in the period McKendra Norms made two charity tosses to tie things at 33-33, but Roderick made three-of-four free throws to close out the quarter with South Greene leading 36-35.
Williams and Merriweather both finished in doubles figures on Friday with 11 points each for South Greene.
Hendrick led Elizabethon with 14 points, Lane scored 12 and Roberts put in 10.
South Greene 11 11 14 22 58
Elizabethton 6 16 13 14 49
South Greene: Roderick 15, Williams 11, Merriweather 11, Collins 8, Kells 7, Woods 2, Mullins 2
Elizabethton: Hendrick 14, Lane 12, Roberts 10, Lyon 4, Norms 4, Holly 3, Lee 2