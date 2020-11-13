South Greene quarterback Luke Myers’ father Bart was on the last South Greene team to go undefeated in the regular season, but that 1995 squad fell in the second round of the playoffs.
Luke’s older brother, Levi, quarterbacked the only team in school history to advance to the state quarterfinals, but that 2018 squad went 8-5.
After a stellar performance on Friday night by the junior Mr. Football semifinalist, Luke Myers now has bragging rights over the whole family as he has helped orchestrate the most successful season ever on Rebel Hill.
In the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, South Greene knocked off Rockwood 35-3 to improve to 12-0 for the first time in school history.
“This win means everything to us, this is special to be a part of,” Luke Myers said after the game. “My father was on the 1995 team that went 11-0, but they lost in the second round. I guess I get to have the bragging rights over him now. We’re excited to still be playing and have to take this into next week.”
The Rebels now hit the road for the state quarterfinals, and will travel to Meigs County for the fourth year in a row looking to continue their historic journey. Meigs County has ended South Greene’s season each of the last three years, on Friday it beat Hampton 49-34.
“We did what we had to do tonight,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We now have to go down to Meigs for the fourth straight year. We know what we have to do this week in practice, then we’ll get on the bus and see what happens next Friday. With the way this season has gone, with the COVID situation, to still be playing is special. No matter if we win 12, 13, 14 or 15 this group has been a part of something special.”
Myers was the difference maker on Friday as he ran in four touchdowns while galloping for 217 yards. He also threw for 31 yards.
“Luke played really well tonight,” Jones said. “We had some mix ups early in the game, but we got them fixed at halftime and he played lights out in the second half.”
South Greene’s defense played tough as well, holding a team that has averaged 29 points per game over the last six weeks to just three points. The Rebels had two interceptions and recovered a fumble while holding the Tigers to 134 yards of offense.
“We just had to focus on gang tackling tonight,” Jones said. “Rockwood has some good running backs. We knew they wanted to run the football, and we just had to get a hold of them. Tonight was about making sure you made the tackle when you got there.”
The night’s scoring started after Rockwood went four and out on its opening drive, and gave South Greene the ball 43 yards away from its goal line.
The Rebels needed just five plays to score with Myers carrying the ball through a huge hole on the right side for an 11-yard score. Myers carried the ball three times for 37 yards on the drive.
Rockwood answered by stringing together a 13-play drive, but had to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Wayne Barnes to close the gap to 7-3.
South Greene followed by moving the ball 65-yards on 10 plays. Myers had gains of 10 and 17 yards on the drive and Mark Crum had a 21 yard burst up the middle. Myers capped the drive on fourth down from the nine yard line where he followed a block by Corey Houser around the right end and rumbled into the end zone with 9:34 left in the second quarter.
The 14-3 lead held until halftime.
On the opening drive of the second half the Rebels alternated between runs by Crum and Myers. Myers moved the ball to the one-yard line with a 39-yard scamper up the home sideline during which he spun off a pair of defenders before going down. The Rebels then hurried to the line and Myers got in on a quarterback sneak.
With 3:03 left in the third quarter Myers ended any hopes the Tigers had of a comeback when he took off to the right on a quarterback sweep. Rockwood almost chased him out of bounds at the line of scrimmage, but just before they could Myers stuck his foot in the ground, turned up field and raced past the entire defense on his way to an 80-yard touchdown and 28-3 lead with 3:03 left in third quarter.
Crum wrapped up the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with 9:56 left in the game.
Crum finished with 58-yards rushing on 10 carries. As a team South Greene produced 338 yards of offense, 301 yards on the ground.