Basketball coaches lose a lot of sleep this time of year, trying to figure out what went wrong with their best-laid plans and things didn’t turn out the way they wanted and expected them to.
Such was probably the case for veteran South Greene Coach Terry Hoese Thursday night after his Rebels dropped a 56-47 decision to visiting University High in the home opener for his team in the 2022-23 season.
“We just looked awful tonight,” the dejected coach said after his squad fell behind the Bucs early and just couldn’t catch up, as the offense went sour and a good fourth quarter rally fell short as the Rebels dropped to 2-4. “I’ve got 6-5 guys and a couple of really good shooters, yet we’re having trouble scoring 40 points. It’s on me. We’ve got to figure this thing out.
“We knew coming in University has a good ball club, so that was no surprise. But we shot terribly from the field, was bad at the foul line, and didn’t make good on some chances we had. It was disappointing.”
The Rebels won’t have much time to lick their wounds as they head right back to the hardwood tonight with an encounter at cross-county rival North Greene.
South Greene started the game just fine, opening a 5-2 lead in the first three minutes on a bucket by Jase Roderick and a 3-pointer from Cooper Kelley. But UH called time out and immediately went into a 10-0 run to take the lead at 12-5. The Rebs would never own the lead again as the Bucs got solid play from their guard tandem of AJ Murphy, who scored 20 on the night, and Jordan Carter, who chipped in with nine and proved hard for the much taller Rebels to trap.
The Rebels made only 3-of-12 shots from the floor in the opening quarter, which probably was a sign that this was a night when South Greene would not be celebrating too many easy buckets.
Down 15-7 at the first rest stop, they got a three-point play from Hayden Birdwell and a free throw from TJ Bucker to close to 15-11, but that was as close as they could get in the period and the Bucs went to the locker room up by a 22-15 margin.
Things looked brighter for a fleeting moment as the second half began with a pair of free throws from Buckner and a slam dunk by Birdwell on a perfect alley-oop pass from the perimeter by Roderick as the lead was cut to 22-19. But the Bucs showed some savvy as they answered with a 3-pointer from Murphy to stop the would-be rally in its tracks.
South Greene stayed within striking distance in the period but had to settle for a 32-26 deficit heading into the home stretch.
University equaled its largest lead of nine points when they went up 38-29 with 4:23 left in the game, but a 7-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Woody Hixson, had the Rebels back in it at 41-36 with just under three minutes to go.
The two teams traded buckets until under a minute left when a free toss by Roderick cut the gap to 50-47. But that would be the final points scored by the home team as the Bucs were perfect at the foul line – four by Andrew Cole and two by Murphy — to finish the game strong and pick up the win to improve to 5-2 on the season.
The Rebels got 10 points each from Roderick and Birdwell, but they made only two shots from behind the arc in 12 attempts on a very poor night shooting the ball. Birdwell had seven second half rebounds and nine for the game, while Buckner had eight rebounds and three blocked shots but could not make any field goals.
University made only nine turnovers in the game and got good scoring support for the two guards as Andrew Colle, Brady Weems and Drew Finney each tallied eight points.
Score by quarters:
University 15 7 10 24 — 56
South Greene 7 8 11 21 — 47
UNIVERSITY (56): AJ Murphy 20, Jordan Carter 9, Finney 8, Al. Cole 0, An.Cole 8, Weems 8, Croley 3.
SOUTH GREENE (47): Buckner 3, Jase Roderick 10, Marshall 4, Kelley 7, Hayden Birdwelll 10, Hixson 7, Toth 4.
3-Point Goals: UH—5 (Weems 2, Murphy, Carter, Croley). SG – 2 (Kelley, Hixson).
GIRLS SOUTH GREENE 74 UNIVERSITY 16
Every player on South Greene’s roster got into the scoring column as the Lady Rebels improved to 5-2 and University dropped to 0-7.
It was a balanced scoring attack for South Greene with four players hitting in double figures, led by Jordyn Roderick with 12, Madison Hensley and Kaydence Marshall with 11 each and Ryleigh Gregg with 10.
It was close for the first four minutes of the game as the Rebels led by only 9-8. But the Lady Bucs would not only not score another point in the first quarter, they didn’t score at all in the second frame and the Rebels used a 26-0 period to go from a 19-8 lead at the first quarter horn to a 45-8 halftime spread and the outcome was sealed.
The turnovers began to mount quickly for UH and they had 40 in the game.
Roderick scored 10 of her 12 points in the second quarter, while Emma Cutshall got all of her eight points in that frame.
The Lady Rebels play at North Greene tonight.
Score by quarters:
University 8 0 8 0 — 16
South Greene 19 26 19 10 — 74
University (16): Joyner 2, V.Ortiz 4, L.Ortiz 2, Lewis 4, Chandley 4.
South Greene (74): Madison Hensley 11, Kaydence Marshall 11, Ryleigh Gregg 10, Bailey 6, Brooks 2, Hoese 4, Jordyn Roderick 12, Birdwell 3, Cutshall 8, Susong 7.
3-Point goals: UH—0. SG—8 (Marshall 3, Gregg 2, Roderick 2, Susong).